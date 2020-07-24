IBGE Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Instit : On August 26, IBGE will release results of Additional Characteristics of Labor Market module of Continuous National Household Sample Survey

07/24/2020

On August 26, 2020, the IBGE will release the results of the Additional Characteristics of the Labor Market module of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey - Continuous PNAD. This module includes a whole set of information of structural nature on the workforce in Brazil.

Union association; registration in the National Register of Legal Persons - CNPJ; association with cooperatives of labor and production; work place, among others, are the characteristics surveyed. This module produces results for Brazil, Major Regions, Federation Units, Metropolitan Areas and Capitals.



