IBGE Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Instit : On August 26, IBGE will release results of Additional Characteristics of Labor Market module of Continuous National Household Sample Survey

On August 26, IBGE will release results of Additional Characteristics of Labor Market module of Continuous National Household Sample Survey
07/24/2020
On August 26, 2020, the IBGE will release the results of the Additional Characteristics of the Labor Market module of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey - Continuous PNAD. This module includes a whole set of information of structural nature on the workforce in Brazil.
Union association; registration in the National Register of Legal Persons - CNPJ; association with cooperatives of labor and production; work place, among others, are the characteristics surveyed. This module produces results for Brazil, Major Regions, Federation Units, Metropolitan Areas and Capitals.
Directorate of Surveys
July 24, 2020
