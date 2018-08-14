IBM Gets Desperate Plea from Enterprise Holdings Crime Survivor, SubscriberWise Confirms

SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the
leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced
today its public plea to the IBM
Corporation for innovative and effective technology solutions to
protect USA citizens, as well as our sisters and brothers who visit from
around the world, from predatory behavior and fraud perpetrated with
frequency and ease by rental car agencies exploiting the good faith and
fair dealing covenant.
The technology is also desperately needed because of unconscionable
adhesion contracts and predatory forced arbitration, as well as the
absence of federal uniform and predictable standards cherished by the
industry today.
“As a theft victim – like so many others across the nation -- of a
systematic ‘ding and dent’ rental rip-off encounter, I know first-hand
how easily these crimes are committed against honest and unsuspecting
victims,” acknowledged David Howe, National Car Rental ‘ding and dent’
scam victim. “I also have become intimately familiar with the
sophistication of these financial fraud schemes, including the
extraordinary efforts agencies will pursue to secure the financial fraud
-- which makes exposing and eliminating these dishonest activities both
critical and challenging.”
“Enterprise has been accused of running a ding-and-dent scam so often
by readers of this site, I’ve lost count.”
— Christopher Elliott, Consumer Advocate at Elliott.org
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency
exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive
documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer
database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint
marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement).
Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider
for the National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are
quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
