IBM Gets Desperate Plea from Enterprise Holdings Crime Survivor, SubscriberWise Confirms

08/14/2018 | 12:39am CEST

National Car Rental ‘ding and dent’ scam victim asks IBM corporation to develop powerful solution to protect public from routine and easy-to-perpetuate civil theft scams

SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today its public plea to the IBM Corporation for innovative and effective technology solutions to protect USA citizens, as well as our sisters and brothers who visit from around the world, from predatory behavior and fraud perpetrated with frequency and ease by rental car agencies exploiting the good faith and fair dealing covenant.

The technology is also desperately needed because of unconscionable adhesion contracts and predatory forced arbitration, as well as the absence of federal uniform and predictable standards cherished by the industry today.

Related: Alliance for Justice: Forced Arbitration is taking away one of your most basic rights; join us in fighting back -- https://www.afj.org/multimedia/first-monday-films/films/lost-in-the-fine-print

“As a theft victim – like so many others across the nation -- of a systematic ‘ding and dent’ rental rip-off encounter, I know first-hand how easily these crimes are committed against honest and unsuspecting victims,” acknowledged David Howe, National Car Rental ‘ding and dent’ scam victim. “I also have become intimately familiar with the sophistication of these financial fraud schemes, including the extraordinary efforts agencies will pursue to secure the financial fraud -- which makes exposing and eliminating these dishonest activities both critical and challenging.”

“Enterprise has been accused of running a ding-and-dent scam so often by readers of this site, I’ve lost count.”

— Christopher Elliott, Consumer Advocate at Elliott.org

Read the full story on LinkedIn Pulse: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/ibm-gets-desperate-plea-from-enterprise-holdings-crime-david-howe/

About SubscriberWise

SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.


© Business Wire 2018
