IBO Technology : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 OCTOBER 2019

10/15/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IBO TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

艾 伯 技 股 份 有 限 公

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2708)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 OCTOBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set forth in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 17 September 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 October 2019.

The board of directors (the ''Directors'') (the ''Board'') of IBO Technology Company Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set forth in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''Extraordinary General Meeting'') dated 17 September 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') by way of poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 October 2019.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Extraordinary General Meeting for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the issued shares of the Company comprised 410,927,509 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each (the ''Shares''). As at the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, (i) to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Ms. Cheng Yan and her associates did not hold any Shares, therefore, no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 1 at the Extraordinary General Meeting; and (ii) no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 2 at the Extraordinary General Meeting. As such, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the proposed resolutions numbered 1 and 2 at the Extraordinary General Meeting were 410,927,509 Shares, representing 100% of the total number of issued Shares.

- 1 -

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the Extraordinary General Meeting as set forth in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 17 September 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting were as follows:

Ordinary ResolutionsNOTE (2)

No. of Votes (%)NOTE (1)

For

Against

1.

To approve the grant of share options to Ms. Cheng

258,843,509

0

Yan under the share option scheme adopted by the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Company on 6 December 2017 (the ''Share Option

Scheme'').

2.

To approve the refreshment of the scheme mandate

258,843,509

0

limit under the Share Option Scheme.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Notes: (1) All percentages are rounded up to two decimal places.

  1. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 17 September 2019.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all the resolutions as set forth above were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting. As resolution numbered 1 was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Company will give the offer letter to Ms. Cheng Yan for the 20,000,000 share options granted by the Company to Ms. Cheng Yan (the ''Share Option''). Offer of the Share Option shall be deemed to have been accepted by Ms. Cheng Yan when the duplicate of the relevant offer letter comprising acceptance of the Share Option duly signed by Ms. Cheng Yan together with a remittance in favour of the Company of HK$1.00 by way of consideration for the grant thereof, is received by the Company within 28 days from the date of the offer.

By order of the Board

IBO Technology Company Limited

Lai Tse Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Lai Tse Ming, Mr. Gao Weilong, Mr. Teng Feng, Mr. Yu Kin Keung, Mr. Lyu Huiheng and Ms. Cheng Yan as executive Directors; and Dr. He Tianxiang, Dr. Wong Kwok Yan and Mr. Hung Muk Ming as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

IBO Technology Company Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 08:46:06 UTC
