IBO Technology : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 OCTOBER 2019

IBO TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

艾 伯 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2708)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 OCTOBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set forth in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 17 September 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 October 2019.

The board of directors (the ''Directors'') (the ''Board'') of IBO Technology Company Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set forth in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''Extraordinary General Meeting'') dated 17 September 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') by way of poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 October 2019.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Extraordinary General Meeting for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the issued shares of the Company comprised 410,927,509 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each (the ''Shares''). As at the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, (i) to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Ms. Cheng Yan and her associates did not hold any Shares, therefore, no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 1 at the Extraordinary General Meeting; and (ii) no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 2 at the Extraordinary General Meeting. As such, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the proposed resolutions numbered 1 and 2 at the Extraordinary General Meeting were 410,927,509 Shares, representing 100% of the total number of issued Shares.