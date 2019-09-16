IBO Technology : Proxy Form

IBO TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

艾 伯 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2708)

Proxy Form

Form of proxy for use by the Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting (the ''Meeting'') of the Company to be convened at 23/F, Sunshine Plaza, 353 Lockhart Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof

I/We (note a)

of

being the holder(s) of(note b) shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of IBO Technology Company Limited

(the ''Company'') hereby appoint the chairman of the Meeting or of

to act as my/our proxy (note c) at the Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at 23/F, Sunshine Plaza, 353 Lockhart Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Ordinary Resolutions FOR (note d) AGAINST (note d) 1. To approve the grant of share options to Ms. Cheng Yan under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 6 December 2017 (the ''Share Option Scheme''). 2. To approve the refreshment of the scheme mandate limit under the Share Option Scheme. Date: Signature (note e, f, g and h):

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting will be entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out '' THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING '' here inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If you wish to vote for a resolution set out above, please tick ( '' P '' ) the box marked '' For '' against such resolution. If you wish to vote against a resolution, please tick ( '' P '' ) the box marked '' Against '' against such resolution. If the form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy will, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, vote or abstain at his/her discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting or any adjourned meeting other than those set out in the Notice. In the case of a joint holding, this form of proxy may be signed by any joint holder, but if more than one joint holder is present at the Meeting, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder of the Company, or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized or other person. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the appointed time of the Meeting or any adjourned meeting. Any alteration made to this form should be initialled by the person who signs the form. Completion and deposit of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. The description of these resolutions is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the Meeting dated 17 September 2019 issued by the Company.

