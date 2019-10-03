Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IBT International Brotherhood of Teamsters : Mass. Teamsters on Strike at Republic Services Extend Picket Lines to Seattle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

Striking Workers Call on Trash King of Seattle, Bill Gates, to Provide Living Wages and Affordable Health Care

(SEATTLE) - Sanitation workers on strike at Republic Services [NYSE: RSG] in Marshfield, Mass., extended their picket line to Seattle this morning. Approximately 250 Republic Services/Allied Waste workers throughout the Puget Sound area-members of Teamsters Local 38, Local 117, Local 174 and Local 763-exercised their right to honor the picket line.

The striking workers, members of Teamsters Local 25 in Boston, began their strike on August 29 after Republic refused to agree to a contract with a livable wage and affordable health care. On average, the striking sanitation workers are paid 40 percent below what it takes to make a living wage in Massachusetts for a family with one adult and one child, according to the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator.

'Republic Services set a record last year with almost $3 billion in profits,' said striking Republic employee Bernie Egan-Mullen. 'But instead of providing safe working conditions and industry-standard health care and retirement plans, the company is using its record profits to pay out huge salaries to its executives and huge dividends to its shareholders.'

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is Republic Services' biggest shareholder. His personal investment manager, Michael Larson, sits on Republic's Board of Directors.

'That's why we're here in Seattle,' Egan-Mullen said. 'Bill Gates gets over $100 million in stock dividends alone from Republic each year, yet meanwhile we are on the picket line for a living wage.'

'Sanitation work is the fifth-most dangerous job in America. Sanitation workers are two times as likely to die on the job as police officers and nearly seven times more likely to die on the job than firefighters,' said Sean O'Brien, President of Teamsters Local 25 and Teamsters International Vice President. 'This company has forced quite a few strikes in cities across America over the past few years, when it has violated federal labor laws and has refused to address conditions of inequality and unsafe conditions.'

The Teamsters represent over 7,000 Republic Services workers across the country. Recently, hundreds of Republic sanitation workers in Northern and Southern California represented by Teamsters Local 350 and 396 voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against the company.

Last month, Republic sanitation workers represented by Teamsters Local 728 went on strike in Cumming, Georgia, to protest the company's violations of federal laws that protect workers' rights.

Recent calculations show that workers in 10 cities with a combined population of over 1 million residents are currently in contract negotiations with Republic Services, and that Teamsters in 31 cities with a combined population of over 6 million residents have the right to honor picket lines.

Disclaimer

IBT - International Brotherhood of Teamsters published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 20:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54pU.S. duties on French wine are bad news for all, exporters say
RE
04:54pUSTR PLANS NO GRACE PERIOD FOR PRODUCT IN TRANSIT WHEN EU TARIFFS TAKE EFFECT : cheese importers
RE
04:54pCheesed off European dairy producers dismayed at U.S. tariffs
RE
04:52pNORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE DIVISION OF : Area Census Office Hosts Grand Opening
PU
04:51pFinancials Flat As Traders Hedge On Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:48pHealth Care Up Amid Strong Biotech IPOs -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:44pIndustrials Up, But Remain Lower On Week Amid Growth Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:43pDELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. EQUITIES WOULD DRIVE BUSINESS ELSEWHERE : NYSE head
RE
04:42pGlobal stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
04:42pCiti says 10-year bull market "old, but not dead"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5INNATE PHARMA : INNATE PHARMA : announces publication of a review article in Nature

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group