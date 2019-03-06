IBTM China : announces strong exhibitor sales for 2019 event

BEIJING, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBTM China has revealed that it is ahead of target with exhibitor confirmations for its 2019 event, with over 60 domestic and international exhibitors already confirmed to attend the event at China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing on 28 and 29 August.

Part of IBTM's global portfolio of meetings and events industry trade shows and the most established event of its kind in China, IBTM China has over 9,000 pre-planned meetings expected to take place this year between over 380 exhibitors and 400 hosted buyers, an increase of 37% compared to 2018.

International exhibitors signed up to attend so far include Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Melia Hotels, South Africa National Convention Bureau, Busan Metropolitan City, Tourism New Zealand and Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute Domestic exhibitors include Beijing Tourism, SIP Service Industry Development Bureau, Dalian Crowne Plaza Hotel, Jinling Hotels & Resorts .

Over 3,500 trade visitors are expected to attend and an estimated 50% of Hosted Buyers are expected to be new to IBTM China this year.

Xiaomei Ye, Marketing Director of China Travel International (Guangdong) Ltd., who attended the event last year as a Hosted Buyer said: "IBTM China has become a must-attend event for MICE industry buyers who want to find out more about destination resources and business partners. During IBTM China 2018, we developed successful and ongoing business relationships with several exhibitors, which has helped us to provide our customers with fantastic business travel experiences. We'd like to thank IBTM China for providing a great B2B communication platform."

To ensure attendees are kept on the cutting-edge of industry trends, several education sessions have been added to this year's Knowledge Programme, taking the total to over 50 sessions on topics such as tailor-made tours, cruises, aviation, incentive travel and business travel.

The event itinerary also includes several networking sessions to help renew old connections and forge valuable new business relationships, and this year a Happy Hour has been added to the last afternoon of the show.

Nicole Ci, Project Manager, IBTM China, said: "We are delighted with our robust exhibitor sales so far, especially this early in the show cycle, which we feel reflects the buoyant MICE market in China and Asia Pacific. We are looking forward to a busy show with a huge number of productive business meetings taking place between a larger than ever group of exhibitors and Hosted Buyers, as well as many more opportunities for attendees to make valuable new connections and keep up to date with the latest technology and trends."

To join as an exhibitor or to apply for a place as a Hosted Buyer, visit www.ibtmchina.com.

About IBTM

IBTM, part of Reed Travel Exhibitions (RTE), is the world's leading showcase for the meetings and events industry (also known as MICE) with a portfolio of 5 global and regional events providing business solutions on 5 continents. They include IBTM World, IBTM Arabia, IBTM Africa, IBTM Americas and IBTM China.

www.ibtmevents.com

About Reed Travel Exhibitions

Reed Travel Exhibitions (RTE) is the world's leading travel and tourism event's organiser, with a wide-ranging portfolio of 22 international events in 13 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its market-leading, business-to-business events cover all elements of travel and tourism, including leisure travel, luxury travel, meetings, events, incentives and business travel, as well as golf travel.

www.reedtravelexhibitions.com

