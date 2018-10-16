Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IC System : Celebrates 80th Birthday Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

IC System commemorates its 80th birthday in a month-long series of celebrations this October. This month marks the privately-owned account receivable management corporation’s 80th anniversary, so the newly octogenarian company has a major event planned every week for its employees to celebrate.

IC System was founded in 1938 on the guiding principle of giving their customers ethical, honest service. Eight decades and three generations of family ownership later, and IC System is still devoted to its niche—being the best, most trusted provider of receivables management services to original creditors.

To celebrate IC System’s 80th year in business, the festivities will include a company picture taken on October 3rd where employees will gather in the shape of the number 80.

On October 11th, the company will cater-in a breakfast from Minneapolis’ own D Brian’s Deli, complete with breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, or scrambled eggs, hashed browns, and fruit.

The birthday revelries continue on October 19th, when the company’s annual 5K race for charity will be held. Race participants will receive birthday themed t-shirts with the event’s tagline, “this race is a piece of cake.”

The biggest event will take place on Thursday, October 25th, when the company celebrates with a birthday party. The company plans to give away over five-thousand dollars in prizes, plus a special gift for each of their more than 500 employees. IC System will also turn their building into a party atmosphere with balloons, wrapped gifts, and a lunch catered by Divine Swine Catering.

The final party in IC System’s birthday month will take place on Halloween, when the company holds its annual Halloween Costume Contest. Contestants will don their spookiest and most playful costumes for a chance to win $80 in cash, in honor of the 80th birthday.

“IC System is a rare example of a family-owned company lasting three generations,” said president and CEO John Erickson, Jr. “I think we’ve lasted this long because we treat our employees like family, and what better way to celebrate a birthday, than with family.”

About IC System

IC System is one of the largest receivables management companies in the United States. Celebrating its 80th year, IC System is a family-owned, privately held accounts receivable management firm in its third generation of family ownership. IC System provides customized, tailor-made debt recovery solutions for healthcare, dental, small business, government, utilities, and telecommunications industries on a nationwide scale. Follow IC System on Twitter at @icsystem or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:45pCvent Acquires Social Tables to Power Tighter Collaboration Between Event Planners and Venues
BU
08:43pDISCOVERY : Country Music Icon Martina McBride Entertains From The Kitchen On New Food Network Series Martina’s Table
PU
08:43pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Announces Sale of Mt. Diablo Terrace, an 81,767-Square-Foot Office Campus in Lafayette, CA
PU
08:43pNashville-based EvidenceCare Welcomes New Board Member, Judson Ivy
BU
08:42pBiome Grow is Investing in Atlantic Canadian Cannabis Sector
GL
08:38pChinese entertainment industry in Cannes for trade fair
AQ
08:38pBANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Announces third quarter 2018 analyst and investor webcast / conference call
AQ
08:38pSYNOPSYS : Enables Tapeout Success for Early Adopters of Arm Neoverse IP
PU
08:37pSOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP : s CEO and Executive Chairman Appointed to the Canada India Economic Council (CIEC)
AQ
08:37pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Announces New Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
3BASF : State control over Chinese economy to grow - German engineers
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : profit beats on higher equity trading, investment banking

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.