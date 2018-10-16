IC System : Celebrates 80th Birthday Month

IC System commemorates its 80th birthday in a month-long series of celebrations this October. This month marks the privately-owned account receivable management corporation’s 80th anniversary, so the newly octogenarian company has a major event planned every week for its employees to celebrate.

IC System was founded in 1938 on the guiding principle of giving their customers ethical, honest service. Eight decades and three generations of family ownership later, and IC System is still devoted to its niche—being the best, most trusted provider of receivables management services to original creditors.

To celebrate IC System’s 80th year in business, the festivities will include a company picture taken on October 3rd where employees will gather in the shape of the number 80.

On October 11th, the company will cater-in a breakfast from Minneapolis’ own D Brian’s Deli, complete with breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, or scrambled eggs, hashed browns, and fruit.

The birthday revelries continue on October 19th, when the company’s annual 5K race for charity will be held. Race participants will receive birthday themed t-shirts with the event’s tagline, “this race is a piece of cake.”

The biggest event will take place on Thursday, October 25th, when the company celebrates with a birthday party. The company plans to give away over five-thousand dollars in prizes, plus a special gift for each of their more than 500 employees. IC System will also turn their building into a party atmosphere with balloons, wrapped gifts, and a lunch catered by Divine Swine Catering.

The final party in IC System’s birthday month will take place on Halloween, when the company holds its annual Halloween Costume Contest. Contestants will don their spookiest and most playful costumes for a chance to win $80 in cash, in honor of the 80th birthday.

“IC System is a rare example of a family-owned company lasting three generations,” said president and CEO John Erickson, Jr. “I think we’ve lasted this long because we treat our employees like family, and what better way to celebrate a birthday, than with family.”

