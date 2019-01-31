ICAN Submits Point-by-Point Refutation and Notice of HHS's Unwillingness or Inability To Support Its Claims or Answer Questions About Vaccine Safety

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) has submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) a formal response to HHS's answers to requests ICAN made to HHS to obtain the basic support for the vaccine safety claims made by HHS.

This letter exchange between ICAN and HHS provides a comprehensive debate concerning vaccine safety with the government agency responsible for vaccine safety.

"We were hugely disappointed in HHS's response to our myriad of concerns," says Del Bigtree, the non-profit's founder. "We genuinely were hoping HHS could answer our questions, and the fact that they cannot is extremely concerning."

ICAN submitted questions about vaccine safety to HHS in October 2017. In January 2018, HHS responded, making many unsupported assertions as well as citing numerous studies that HHS claimed supported their responses.



"We spent nearly a year going through every assertion and citation with our subject matter experts and found, to our profound discouragement, that many of their assertions were not actually supported by existing science in our opinion," Bigtree says.



The new 88-page response dismantles HHS's replies, detailing:

HHS's claims regarding use of placebos in clinical trials to license childhood vaccines

HHS's claims regarding the duration of the safety review period in the clinical trials relied upon to license childhood vaccines

HHS's refusal to conduct any valid post-licensure vaccine safety science, including refusing to conduct a vax/unvaxxed study

HHS's refusal to reduce its serious conflicts of interest in assuring vaccine safety

A separate ICAN lawsuit recently revealed HHS has not prepared and filed required vaccine safety reports for 31 years, despite being ordered to do so in 1986 after Congress made it illegal to sue pharmaceutical companies for injuries caused by their vaccine products. The US government assumed responsibility for making payment for these injuries and has paid out over $4 billion for vaccines injuries.

ICAN's letter exchange with HHS debating vaccine safety is found in its entirety at www.icandecide.org .

