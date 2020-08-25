Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICBA Statement on FHFA Adverse Market Fee Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

Washington, D.C. (Aug. 25, 2020)-Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey issued the following statement on today's Federal Housing Finance Agency announcement on the Adverse Market Fee on refinance loans.

'ICBA welcomes today's announcement by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac regarding the Adverse Market Fee on refinance loans delivered to the government-sponsored enterprises.

'Extending the effective date of this fee gives borrowers and lenders time to close and fund those loans that are currently in process. Further, exempting loan amounts under $125,000-which are mainly composed of lower-income borrowers and refinance loans through Fannie Mae's HomeReady and Freddie Mac's Home Possible lines-will help keep those loans affordable.

'Like community bankers, the GSEs will incur increased expenses and losses as they work to provide relief to borrowers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Adverse Market Fee will help the GSEs deal with those increased expenses while protecting taxpayers.

'ICBA appreciates the FHFA's willingness to work with all stakeholders on this issue and looks forward to continuing to work with the agency and GSEs to support the U.S. economic recovery.'

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org.

# # #

Disclaimer

ICBA - Independent Community Bankers of America published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 21:51:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pRENAISSANCE OIL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:57pNEOVASC : Announces US $12.6 Million RegisteredDirect Offering Priced At-The-Market
PU
05:56pGEICO : 's Tips for Preparing for Hurricane Laura
BU
05:54pBioLife Solutions Named one of the Top 100 Companies in Washington State
PR
05:52pICBA Statement on FHFA Adverse Market Fee Announcement
PU
05:52pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Formulário Cadastral
PU
05:52pNORDSTROM : 2Q sales down 53% hurt by pandemic fallout
AQ
05:52pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Registration Form*
PU
05:52pGLOBALDATA : Oncology remains market-leading therapy area with $142bn sales in 2019
PU
05:50pCSE BULLETIN : New Listing - 79 Resources Ltd. (SNR)
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group