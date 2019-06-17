ICBC Aviation and GA Telesis Announce MOU to Form Mid-Life Aircraft Leasing Alliance Focused on Customer Fleet Renewal Solutions and Asset Value Maximization Strategies

Paris Air Show: ICBC Aviation Leasing Co., Ltd. (“ICBC Aviation”) and GA Telesis LLC (“GAT”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) at the Paris Air Show to agree on building a marketing alliance in assisting airlines in their fleet renewal activities by trading out of mature or end of life aircraft and in providing spare engine financing and leasing solutions.

“As a global leader in integrated aviation solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ includes robust services including asset management, component, aerostructures, engine maintenance operations and maintains the largest aircraft and engine part out business globally. This allows GAT to leverage its highly talented team and provide a total solution to its airline customers; both parties are happy to establish this mutually beneficial relationship through our respective complementary advantages,” stated by Li Qiang, CEO of ICBC Aviation.

“As a world-leading commercial aircraft leasing company, with the strong backing of ICBC Bank, ICBC Aviation has experienced significant growth in terms of fleet size, customer base, and global branding. ICBC has successfully become a major aircraft leasing player in the world, and through this alliance and MOU, we will provide airlines with comprehensive fleet renewal solutions while further strengthening the relationship and scope with ICBC Aviation,” commented Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer Success” being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the company’s core business is integrated aviation solutions, and their mission is customer success.

