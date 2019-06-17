ICBC Aviation and GA Telesis Announce MOU to Form Mid-Life Aircraft Leasing Alliance Focused on Customer Fleet Renewal Solutions and Asset Value Maximization Strategies

Paris Air Show: ICBC Aviation Leasing Co., Ltd. (“ICBC Aviation”)
and GA
Telesis LLC (“GAT”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding
(“MOU”) at the Paris
Air Show to agree on building a marketing alliance in assisting
airlines in their fleet renewal activities by trading out of mature or
end of life aircraft and in providing spare engine financing and leasing
solutions.
“As a global leader in integrated aviation solutions, the GA
Telesis Ecosystem™ includes robust services including asset
management, component, aerostructures, engine maintenance operations and
maintains the largest aircraft and engine part out business globally.
This allows GAT to leverage its highly talented team and provide a total
solution to its airline customers; both parties are happy to establish
this mutually beneficial relationship through our respective
complementary advantages,” stated by Li Qiang, CEO of ICBC Aviation.
“As a world-leading commercial aircraft leasing company, with the strong
backing of ICBC Bank, ICBC
Aviation has experienced significant growth in terms of fleet size,
customer base, and global branding. ICBC has successfully become a major
aircraft leasing player in the world, and through this alliance and MOU,
we will provide airlines with comprehensive fleet renewal solutions
while further strengthening the relationship and scope with ICBC
Aviation,” commented Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA
Telesis.
About GA Telesis
GA
Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the
aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer
Success” being the goal, GA
Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs
and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO
operations in 19 countries. At GA
Telesis, the company’s core business is integrated aviation
solutions, and their mission is customer success.
For further information: please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com
