Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICBC Aviation and GA Telesis Announce MOU to Form Mid-Life Aircraft Leasing Alliance Focused on Customer Fleet Renewal Solutions and Asset Value Maximization Strategies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Paris Air Show: ICBC Aviation Leasing Co., Ltd. (“ICBC Aviation”) and GA Telesis LLC (“GAT”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) at the Paris Air Show to agree on building a marketing alliance in assisting airlines in their fleet renewal activities by trading out of mature or end of life aircraft and in providing spare engine financing and leasing solutions.

“As a global leader in integrated aviation solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ includes robust services including asset management, component, aerostructures, engine maintenance operations and maintains the largest aircraft and engine part out business globally. This allows GAT to leverage its highly talented team and provide a total solution to its airline customers; both parties are happy to establish this mutually beneficial relationship through our respective complementary advantages,” stated by Li Qiang, CEO of ICBC Aviation.

“As a world-leading commercial aircraft leasing company, with the strong backing of ICBC Bank, ICBC Aviation has experienced significant growth in terms of fleet size, customer base, and global branding. ICBC has successfully become a major aircraft leasing player in the world, and through this alliance and MOU, we will provide airlines with comprehensive fleet renewal solutions while further strengthening the relationship and scope with ICBC Aviation,” commented Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer Success” being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the company’s core business is integrated aviation solutions, and their mission is customer success.

For further information: please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:04pTHE HERA GROUP AND ASCOPIAVE : A large energy partnership in north-east italy
PU
02:03pTHE LATEST : Satellite photos show damage in tankers attack
AQ
02:03pRED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:03pPPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at INFINITY Science Center in Mississippi
BU
02:03pGreer Myers, President, Turn-Key Health, Presents at AHIP Institute and Expo, Shares Insights and Strategies for Implementing Community Based Palliative Care
BU
02:02pNavy Federal Names New Leaders in Finance and Lending
BU
02:01pBEST OF BEST : Robbins Property Associates Named One of Best of the Best in Tampa Bay
AQ
02:01pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB's bold new brand promise and visual identity reflect its bright future
AQ
02:01pSPARKROCK : Recognized as a Finalist for 2019 Microsoft Partner for Social Impact Partner of the Year
BU
02:01pAK Steel Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4OCI NV : OCI : N.V. and ADNOC to form Joint Venture, Creating New Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Leader
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About