Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICC International Chamber of Commerce : 11th World Chambers Congress concludes in Rio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 09:34pm EDT

The 11th World Chambers of Congress drew to end in Rio de Janeiro today following three days of engagement on key issues affecting chambers and their respective business communities.

A highlight of the chamber calendar, the Congress brought together over 1,000 delegates..

Here are three key takeaways from day 3.

1.) A sustainable future for all

United Nations Special Envoy for the 2019 Climate Action Summit, Luis Alfonso de Alba, called on chamber and business leaders to join policymakers in the fight against climate change during our day three opening plenary on the Sustainable Developments Goals. Mr de Alba said that there was now wide recognition that no one stakeholder could address issues alone and that collaborations and partnerships with the private sector and other stakeholders was key. 'There are risks ahead but there are also great opportunities,' he said. Addressing the root cause of challenges rather than treating symptoms, enabling policy frameworks for innovation and investments, a rethinking of business models and engagement with the UN were all highlighted as ways to secure a more peaceful and prosperous future for generations to come.

2.) Skills for the future

Rethinking education was the focus of a second plenary session asking how chambers can play a leading role in developing a dynamic and effective global workforce. Tania Cosentino, CEO of Microsoft Brazil said education is at the core of Microsoft´s development, with special emphasis on the Sustainable Development Goals. Consensus among panel participants was that with limited visibility on what the jobs of the future would be, development of skills for life-long learning such as problem-solving, collaboration, adaptation and creativity were key.

3.) Thinking beyond banks

Despite being the last session of an intensive three-day gathering, it was a full room for our session looking at alternative finance. The session featured inspirational start up case studies and examined how chambers can engage with next generation entrepreneurs and companies. 'As a company, we have a commitment to financial inclusion,' said Mastercard General Counsel Tim Murphy who said there was a role for ICC and chambers to bring business to the table to communicate private sector messages for creating appropriate regulation.

4.) Chamber innovation celebrated

Winners of the 2019 World Chambers Competition were announced during the Congress concluding Gala Dinner. Of 74 entries from 29 countries, 16 finalists were in Rio to present their initiatives to Congress delegates during dedicated workshops covering the three Coçpetition categories: Best Education and Training Project, Best SME and Entrepreneurship Development Project and Best Unconventional Project. Find out who our winners were here.

5.) #SeeYouInDubai!

A festive closing ceremony, featuring performances by Brazilain roots dance troop, Jinga Tropical, saw the official handover of the Congress from Rio to Dubai. Hassan Al Hashemi, Chairman of the World Chambers Congress organising committee of Dubai Chamber, presented a video giving a glimpse into what delegates of the 12thWorld Chambers Congress can expect in 2021.

So with enormous thanks to all of our Congress speakers, delegates, sponsors and our 11th World Chambers Congress co-host, the Brazilian Confederation of Trade and Business Associations (CACB), we are saying 'adeus' and thank you Rio de Janeiro and #SeeYouInDubai.

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 15 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 01:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07pAll eyes on Fed as stock market pines for rate cut
RE
09:34pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : celebrates innovation with 2019 World Chambers Competition
PU
09:34pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : 11th World Chambers Congress concludes in Rio
PU
09:05pAmerican Airlines asks court to end 'devastating' slowdown by unions
RE
08:59pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico blamed Walmart's size, access to rivals' data in blocking app deal
RE
08:21pJustice Memo Backs Mnuchin on Trump Tax Returns -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:57pSouth Korea imports no Iranian crude for May - customs
RE
07:47pTrump presses Lockheed to keep open a Pennsylvania plant slated for closure
RE
06:40pAMAZON, FIVERR, AIRBUS : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 24
06:38pU.S. Justice Department set to decide on T-Mobile, Sprint merger as soon as next week - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. to launch public hearings on additional China tariffs next week
2BEYOND MEAT INC : Chicken producer Perdue enters crowded plant-based meat market
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Hometown Food Recalls Some Flour Produced by ADM Milling on E.coli Concerns
4EXCLUSIVE: Mexico blamed Walmart's size, access to rivals' data in blocking app deal
5PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN 'L : dismisses KPMG as its auditor, hires EY

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About