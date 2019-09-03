ICC International Chamber of Commerce : Bidding process to host 2023 World Chambers Congress gets underway

Log in
Bidding process to host 2023 World Chambers Congress gets underway

09/03/2019

The World Chambers Congress gathers business professionals and chambers leaders to collaborate on projects, exchange ideas on best-practices, expand networks and discuss the latest issues impacting businesses worldwide. This prestigious event, organised by the International Chamber of Commerce and the World Chambers Federation (WCF), attracts over 1,000 delegates from more than 100 countries to foster development, cooperation and advance new initiatives.

It will be the third time that the Congress has been hosted in Europe with past editions taking place in Istanbul (2007) and Torino (2016). With the opportunity to showcase their region's appeal and accomplishments, the finalists vying to organise the 13th World Chambers Congress in 2023 are:

  • Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Host city: Belfast)
  • Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (Host city: Geneva)
  • The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Host city: Moscow)
  • Stavanger Chamber of Commerce (Host city: Stavanger, Norway)

The candidates will deliver their bidding presentations to the WCF General Council in February 2020, with the final decision to be announced in March 2020.

On behalf of the WCF General Council, Hamad Buamim, WCF Chair said: 'We would like to congratulate the finalists and look forward to hearing their presentations for this truly prestigious event.'

The next edition of the World Chambers Congress is set to take place in Dubai from 23-25 February 2021, under the theme: 'Chambers 4.0 Generation Next.'

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:41:04 UTC
