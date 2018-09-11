Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICC International Chamber of Commerce : Business can chart a new course for trade, says ICC Secretary General

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

In a letter published in the Financial Times, ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO called on business leaders to leverage their private sector experience towards world trade reform.

Writing in a context of alarming global trade tensions, Mr Denton argues that business must move beyond merely voicing concern over rising protectionism. While 'there is an imperative for business to stand behind the multilateral trading system', companies should 'focus on helping governments chart a new course for trade policymaking that deals meaningfully with the pressures now building in the global economy,' Mr Denton writes.

'This means offering ideas and solutions-based on real-world experience-for how the global trading system can be reformed to deal with contentious issues, from the conduct of state-owned enterprises to protecting intellectual property. Critical thought from business is also needed on how trade agreements can better support workers and consumers in the US and across the globe.'

ICC wants to make sure that the users of the rules-based multilateral trading system have a say in the WTO reform process. To that effect, ICC will be managing a soon-to-be-announced Dialogue Platform between multilateral organisations, businesses and think tanks.

Read the Mr Denton's full letter to the Financial Times here.

Mr Denton's views on preparing the WTO for the challenges of the 21st century are also highlighted in a recent interview with leading German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 14:16:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pU.S.-China trade dispute weighs on equity markets
RE
05:18pExtension for BoE's Carney will help response to possible no-deal Brexit - Hammond
RE
05:18pU.S.-China trade dispute weighs on equity markets
RE
05:17pOil rises $1/bbl as U.S. sanctions on Iran squeeze supply
RE
05:17pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Responds to economists for free trade report
PU
05:16pUK, EU aviation regulators should be allowed to start Brexit planning - trade body
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:15pOil rises $1/bbl as U.S. sanctions on Iran squeeze supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
3XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : CADBURY OWNER MONDELEZ BRACES FOR HARD BREXIT, STOCKPILES PRODUCTS: the Times
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by a Director

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.