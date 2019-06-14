ICC International Chamber of Commerce : Chambers of commerce step up for bold climate action

A groundbreaking Chambers Climate Coalition has been launched, providing a bold platform for chambers of commerce to visibly demonstrate their commitment to take action aligned with the Paris Agreement and the latest climate science.

Launched in Rio de Janeiro by International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Secretary General John W.H. Denton at the 11th World Chambers Congress, the Coalition showcases the pivotal and essential role that the global network of chambers can play in driving climate action.

Mr Denton said: 'As a group, we are committed to climate action and commit to limit global temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius and commit to limit the development of policy frameworks that enable business action on climate at scale.'

The Coalition, available online, commits signatories to the following:

To advocate for climate action within our business networks and for well-conceived policies to limit the global average temperate rise to 1.5°C.

To support the goal of achieving net-zero emissions globally by 2050.

To mainstream climate mitigation and resilience guidance into chamber services.

To work with public and private entities to support effective climate solutions as part of a transformational change that works for people and planet.

To reduce the greenhouse footprint from chamber activities without delay.

The coalition recognises climate change as a growing emergency, threatening water supplies, destruction of infrastructure and an ability to thrive on our planet. It calls for global cooperation to ensure climate solutions are deployed at scale to enable leapfrogging to cleaner, more resilient economies.

The Chamber Climate Coalition brings together ICC and its World Chambers Federation to mobilise business to make action on climate everyone's business.

Hamad Buamim, Chair of the World Chambers Federation said: 'Through the Coalition we are supporting our members, particularly SMEs, to help them to continue to shape solutions and taking action to address economic and social challenges.'

Sign the Coalition today and join the movement!