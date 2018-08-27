ICC International Chamber of Commerce : Malta Chamber joins International Certificate of Origin Accreditation Chain

Created by the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) World Chambers Federation (WCF) in 2012, the CO Accreditation Chain today includes 559 chambers from 23 countries.

With its newly established status, the Malta Chamber now benefits from the use of the internationally recognised CO label. This certified mark assures businesses, traders, banks and customs administrations that their COs have been issued according to the most stringent and harmonised standards.

Having followed the ICC WCF International Certificate of Origin Guidelines, which are globally applicable, Kevin J. Borg, Director-General of the Malta Chamber said: '[We are] proud to form part of the prestigious CO Accreditation Chain. It is a step towards expanding our global business relationships to the benefit of our members in Malta whom we provide with a range of tangible, value-added services. This achievement will bear witness to our drive for continuous improvement and our mission to constantly exceed business expectations.'

An autonomous business organisation with a long-standing reputation, the Malta Chamber serves as the leading voice of the private sector and a champion for economic growth and investment in the country. For over 40 years, the chamber has been acknowledged as the issuing authority of COs, which are accepted by Malta Customs and throughout the world.

Johanna Calleja, Manager of Statutory Affairs and Administration of the Malta Chamber added: 'The Certificate of Origin service is an integral part of the Malta Chamber. We are constantly working towards providing a comprehensive service to our clients and becoming a member of the CO Accreditation Chain gives us a framework on which to continue building.'

Chambers interested in joining the CO Accreditation Chain should email our ICC WCF team directly.