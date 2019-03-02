ICC International Chamber of Commerce : Permanent Observer presents nomination letter at UN

Crispin Conroy, the new Permanent Observer of the International Chamber of Commerce to the United Nations in Geneva, has presented his letter of nomination to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Mr Conroy takes on the role following a career in international diplomacy spanning 25 years. Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr Conroy had been working with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) where he undertook roles including Consul-General, Italy, and Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Italy and Israel, based in Milan, Consul-General, Colombia, and Senior Trade Commissioner for Latin America, based in Colombia, managing Austrade offices in Argentina, Chile and Peru; and Senior Trade Commissioner for Latin America, based in Chile, leading the Austrade teams in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico.

Mr Conroy also worked with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was Ambassador, Australian Embassy to Chile, concurrently accredited to Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador; Deputy Head of Mission, Australian High Commission, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Director, Media and Communications, Iraq Task Force; and Ambassador, Australian Embassy to Nepal. He served as a First Secretary/Counsellor, Australian Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Born in Cambridge, United Kingdom, Mr Conroy has a Masters in International Law from the Australian National University (2004); Admission to Legal Practice Programme from the Australian National University; and a Bachelor of Arts and Law from the Australian National University.

The presence of the ICC Permanent Observer in Geneva announced in January and established in ICC's Centenary year, aims to further strengthen the world business organisation's international engagement and outreach on behalf of over 45 million companies worldwide.