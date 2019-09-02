ICC International Chamber of Commerce : Record number of cases signals ongoing ADR momentum

Here are 5 reasons to get excited about these appealing dispute resolution methods:

We're handling more ADR cases than ever

The growth in ICC ADR services was mainly led by ICC Mediation, a dispute resolution service designed to help parties resolve disputes amicably with the help of a third party. In 2018, ICC Mediation marked a 15% increase in the number of parties compared to 2017. Over 100 companies in more than 35 countries filed with ICC to administer their mediations. Although newly registered cases in 2018 reached an average amount of US$ 50 million in dispute, the average cost of ICC Mediations remained attractive at US$ 18,500.

A total of 55 parties from 32 countries filed requests for Expertise under ICC Expert Rules - the provisions governing expert opinions on technical, legal, financial and other issues.

'The Centre is proud to see a growing interest shown by the business community for the Centre's services and the increasing recognition of our ability to handle cases efficiently, fairly and transparently,' said Alya Ladjimi, who took up her new role as Manager of the ICC International Centre for ADR at the beginning of August 2019, replacing Alina Leoveanu.

We're expanding the ICC Standing Committee

Appendices to ICC's Dispute Board Rules, added in 2018, have also been applied in recent months. Notably, the mission of the ICC Standing Committee - the body of dispute resolution professionals that supports the Centre in administering cases - has extended beyond Expertise to encompass Dispute Board

Since October 2018, the Committee has assisted the Centre in Dispute Board cases: in appointing Dispute Board members, taking decisions on challenges, reviewing decisions and fixing Dispute Board Member fees.

'In light of these additional responsibilities, the Centre is currently working to expand the number of members of its Standing Committee,' Ms Ladjimi said.

Our work is led by an experienced team

New manager, Alya Ladjimi, previously worked with the ICC International Centre for ADR for two years as Deputy Manager. Ms Ladjimi has extensive dispute resolution experience. A French Tunisian qualified lawyer she has several years of experience in litigation and corporate law. In 2011, she joined the International Court of Arbitration as Deputy Counsel.

'I'm honoured to be leading the Centre at a period when ADR services are gaining momentum. These are exciting times for amicable resolution of disputes,' she said.

The ICC International Centre for ADR Paris-based team is composed of multilingual legal professionals, savvy in the administration of international commercial disputes through mediation and other procedures such as arbitration, expertise or dispute boards. Ms Ladjimi's work is supported by two Deputy Managers, one Assistant and one Trainee.

The ICC Centre for ADR recently welcomed Graciela Inigo Perez, a Mexican qualified lawyer, who joins Andrija Erac as Deputy Manager and Belinda Johnston, the Centre's Assistant since July 2019, who formerly worked for the ICC International Court of Arbitration.

The future of mediation is in safe hands

The ADR team has preparations well underway for its annual Meditation Competition, ICC's largest educational event of the year.

Set to take place in Paris, in February 2020, the Competition brings together 66 selected university teams and over 130 mediators from around the world every year. During the Competition, university students face international business disputes, which they endeavour to resolve through mediation, guided by professional mediators, pursuant to the ICC Mediation Rules. Their performance is evaluated by some of the world's leading dispute resolution specialists who participate in the Competition as judges.

The Competition runs over seven days and features around 150 mock mediation sessions, as well as numerous training programmes and wonderful social events.

We help preserve commercial ties



The ICC International Centre for ADR is experienced in resolving complex, high-value cross-border and cross-cultural disputes through mediation. This means ICC Mediation is ideally suited to resolving disputes that may arise in Belt and Road projects. As a standalone procedure or as part of an escalation process Mediation, is a highly effective tool for parties looking to preserve their commercial relationships. In China, agreeing to mediation indicates a desire to put the relationship back on track. So because Belt and Road projects typically involve one Chinese party, we recommend introducing an ICC Mediation clause in all new contracts. The ICC Centre for ADR guarantees the independence and impartiality of the entire mediation proceedings and of the mediator.

