ICC International Chamber of Commerce : Secretary General calls on G20 to deliver on infrastructure at B20 Summit

10/08/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO says more attention needs to be paid to closing the infrastructure financing gap by focusing on delivering the missing inputs for infrastructure development.

Mr Denton highlighted the issue while leading a high-level panel on 'Infrastructure + Energy: Two powerhouses for development' during the annual Business-20 (B20) Summit, which took place on 4-5 October.

The panel session drew a packed room at the Kirchner Cultural Center and featured participants Daniel Dreizzen, Argentine Energy Planning Secretary; Jing Qian, Global Vice President at Jinko Solar; Sven Smit, Senior Partner, Shareholders Council at McKinsey & Co.; and Hung Tran, Executive Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance.

The two-day B20 Summit, organised this year under the stewardship of G20 host country Argentina, provided an opportunity for Mr Denton and selected business leaders to meet with Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who addressed the group at the Casa Rosada Museum in Buenos Aires.

Formally receiving the group's recommendations to G20 leaders during the closing session of the Summit, Mr Macri said:

'Global solutions require the commitment and action not only of governments but also of all the sectors of society, including the business community…Companies are important in the process of dialogue and consensus building.'

The set of actionable recommendations will be submitted for consideration by heads of state at the G20 Summit in late November.

The annual B20 process provides a significant platform for the international business community to participate in global economic governance, and supports the work of the G20 by hosting focused policy discussions and developing recommendations geared towards strong, sustainable and balanced growth in the global economy.

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 19:12:05 UTC
