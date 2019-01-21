Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICC International Chamber of Commerce : Take no-deal Brexit off the table, says International Chamber of Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 04:59pm EST

A failure to deliver a deal on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union will add more barriers to global trade and risk thousands of UK jobs, said the Secretary General of the world's largest business organisation.

Noting the UK's historic role as a champion for global trade, ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO warned that a 'no-deal' Brexit will dangerously add additional barriers to trade and investment at a time when protectionist measures worldwide are already approaching alarming levels.

With regard to Brexit, ICC has continually called on the UK to seek the closest possible trading relationship with the EU to keep cross-border trade as frictionless as possible. The organization - which represents over 45 million businesses employing 1.2 billion workers globally - urges Members of Parliament to seek the necessary compromises to ensure that a no-deal Brexit is taken off the table without delay.

Commenting after today's Brexit debate in the UK Parliament, ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO said:

'It is crucial that UK and EU leaders reach a deal that provides clarity to business and protects the livelihoods of those who depend on a vibrant and competitive UK economy.

A no-deal scenario invites instability and will force significant hardship on UK businesses - particularly SMEs - in addition to threatening thousands of jobs within the country. At an international level, a no-deal also risks disrupting international supply chains at a time when protectionism is already undermining global growth.

If pursued, the best exit from the EU would be an orderly one, which provides greater certainty for those in the UK, its trading partners and global business.'

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 21:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11pSouth Korea quarter four GDP marks fastest growth in three quarters on government spending lift
RE
06:09pOil and gas executives expect to boost spending this year - survey
RE
06:07pJapan firms wary of boosting investment amid intensifying trade war - Reuters poll
RE
06:06pDeciem Founder Brandon Truaxe Has Died
DJ
05:40pChina's 2018 growth slows to 28-year low, more stimulus seen
RE
05:38pChina's 2018 growth slows to 28-year low, more stimulus seen
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:59pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Take no-deal Brexit off the table, says International Chamber of Commerce
PU
04:40pTSX climbs to seven-week high as financials advance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering the Combination of MN-166 (..
2HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : HELIX ENERGY : Secures P&A Work with Acquired Lease in GOM
3VICAT : VICAT : CIPLAN acquisition closing
4ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : ABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
5Japan firms have no plans to strengthen governance after Ghosn arrest - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.