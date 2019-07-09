Log in
ICC International Chamber of Commerce : WCF welcomes two new members to the International CO Accreditation Chain

07/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Torino Chamber of Commerce (Italy) were announced as the newest members of the International Certificate of Origin (CO) Accreditation Chain at the 11th World Chambers Congress in Rio de Janeiro during a meeting of the International CO Council.

'We are very pleased to welcome the Canadian Chamber of Commerce as the 25th chamber member of the ICC WCF International CO Accreditation Chain,' said Martin Van der Weide, Chair of the International CO Accreditation Committee. 'The Accreditation Committee was impressed by the quality of the application and is sure that the Canadian Chamber of Commerce will be able to bring the CO issue to the next level in Canada thanks to this membership and the close cooperation it has with the International CO Council,' he said.

With its newly established status, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce now benefits from the use of the internationally recognised ICC CO label. This certified mark assures businesses, traders, banks and customs administrations that their COs have been issued according to the most stringent and harmonised certification standards, based on the International Chamber of Commerce World Chambers Federation (ICC WCF) International CO Guidelines.

On receiving this accreditation, Jackie King, Chief Operating Officer at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said: 'We are very pleased to join the International CO Accreditation Chain. This accreditation sets us apart in the Canadian market, because it validates our commitment to the high standards for issuing COs set by the ICC WCF.'

Since 1925, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce has connected businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and from all regions of the country to advocate for public policies that will foster a strong, competitive economic environment that benefits businesses, communities and families across Canada. With a network of over 450 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, representing 200,000 businesses of all sizes in all sectors of the economy and in all regions, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the largest business association in Canada, and the country's most influential.

Besides the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Torino Chamber of Commerce (Italy) will also be joining the International CO Accreditation Chain, becoming the 20th chamber from Italy to join the International CO Accreditation Chain.

Created by the ICC World Chambers Federation in 2012, the CO Accreditation Chain today includes 560 chambers from 24 countries. Through the creation of the CO Chain, ICC WCF aims to assist chamber leaders in promoting universal certification standards and processes to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere.

More information on International Certificates of Origin.

View the full list of accredited members.

Access the CO Verification website.

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 10:17:06 UTC
