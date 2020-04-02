Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICC International Chamber of Commerce : and WTO call for increased action on trade to respond to Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

ICC and WTO have issued a joint statement underscoring the crucial role trade and trade rules have to play in both the health and economic response to the Covid-19 crisis.

In response to a G20 Trade and Investment Minister's declaration, issued on Monday 30 March, ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO and WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo have issued a joint statement calling for increased action on trade to ensure an effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The two leaders have also announced ICC-WTO collaboration on a virtual business roundtable to provide concrete advice to governments.

Pointing to the G20's recent recognition of the need for the international community to step up global cooperation in response to this unparalleled health, social and economic crisis underway Messieurs Denton and Azevedo write:

'We deeply share the G20's concern about the impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable, including developing and least developed countries, and on workers and businesses, including micro- small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).'

The statement highlights the importance of the private sector as an important partner in responding to the pandemic and urges governments to work 'cooperatively and effectively' with the business community who can help business signal where trade flows and production chains are being affected and help identify solutions that maximise health outcomes while minimising economic damage.

'We are concerned about the severe disruptions to value chains in many sectors - with major implications for employment and the supply of goods, especially essential medical and food supplies. Bold and urgent leadership is required to keep trade moving and to secure jobs,' the statement notes.

'The business community is - and will continue to be - an important partner in this response,' said Mr Denton. 'ICC will work with its partners to host an extraordinary virtual business roundtable in collaboration with the WTO. This virtual session will convene business leaders from throughout the world to provide constructive recommendations to governments on trade policy measures that can be readily deployed to speed the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the immediate and mid-term.'

The statement concludes:

'Trade and trade rules have a crucial role to play in both the health and economic response to the crisis. We welcome the G20's endorsement of this view, including their assertion that any pandemic-related trade measures should be 'targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary.

'We also underscore the importance of 'actively working to ensure the flow of vital medical supplies, critical agricultural products, and other goods and services across borders,' as well as the G20's broader commitment to 'minimise disruptions to trade and global supply chains'.

Read the full statement

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 18:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : The Story of a Quarter Rocked by a Global Pandemic
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pNew York's Jobless Claims Soar as Coronavirus Forces Layoffs
DJ
03:13pDollar gains for second day, shrugs off record U.S. jobless claims
RE
03:08pOil soars after Trump says Saudis and Russians to cut output
RE
03:06pGE to furlough 50% of U.S. engine assembly, component manufacturing ops staff
RE
03:05pOil crash poses severe test for OPEC+ after Moscow, Riyadh miscalculate
RE
02:55pU.S. Air Force recommends paying Boeing up to $924 million - sources
RE
02:43pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : and WTO call for increased action on trade to respond to Covid-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Luckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provides Certain I..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : EXCLUSIVE: Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa - sources
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group