ICC International Chamber of Commerce : announces new Geneva presence

01/21/2019 | 05:29am EST

Crispin Conroy, ICC Representative Director

This latest expansion undertaking, in ICC's Centenary year, aims to further strengthen the world business organisation's international engagement and outreach on behalf of over 45 million companies worldwide.

ICC has appointed Crispin Conroy as ICC Representative Director to lead/coordinate the Geneva operations.

Mr Conroy joins ICC following a 25-year career in international diplomacy with both the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. His diplomatic career included ambassadorial postings in Nepal and Chile - where he also held responsibility for Bolivia, Colombia Ecuador and Peru - as well as a three year posting in Geneva.

More recently, he has held senior trade and investment roles in Latin America and Europe.

Mr Conroy brings a deep knowledge of international affairs and intergovernmental processes, together with extensive experience working with corporations to achieve tangible outcomes, both through the provision of advice on market entry and investment strategies as well as through the promotion of policy reforms.

'We are delighted to welcome Crispin to the ICC team as part of our strategic vision to enhance our presence and impact in key international forums,' said ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Conroy said: 'ICC has a long and proud history of supporting, and contributing to, the multilateral system, and to promoting international cooperation. I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders in the Geneva community, including international organisations, local and multinational businesses, government representatives and civil society.'

'I believe that businesses have an important role to play in addressing many of the global challenges we face today and they will be a critical partner in finding solutions. It therefore gives me great pleasure to be representing ICC, the world business organisation, in one of the world's leading multilateral hubs.'

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 10:28:01 UTC
