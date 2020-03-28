Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICC International Chamber of Commerce : issues 10-point plan to speed COVID-19 response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 07:18am EDT

ICC has issued a 10-point plan for G20 trade ministers to speed response to COVID-19

In an open letter issued today, John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), has urged G20 trade ministers to seize the opportunity to fully utilise trade policy tools to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and limit its economic effects.

In the open letter, Mr Denton wrote:

'While we understand why many countries have limited their exports of medical necessities, this is not an effective response to the fundamental problem - a supply shortfall, which can only be addressed by increasing production. Export curbs do the exact opposite - they remove incentives for companies to massively produce medical equipment by destroying the possibility of selling abroad.'

'We are seeing an unprecedented collapse of value chains in many sectors - with major implications for employment and the supply of goods.'

Mr Denton also stressed that the pandemic must not inhibit long-term reform of the trading system:

'[T]he economic downturn caused by the pandemic will necessitate a significant rebuild. In this time of uncertainty, leadership requires not only responding to the crisis at hand, but providing a clear vision of the future.'

The letter also contains specific recommendations - drawing on the expertise of ICC's global business network - to deploy trade policy tools to expedite the flow and reduce the cost of essential medical supplies, as well as measures to support small businesses.

Read the full letter

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 11:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani meets with Kabul-based EU Ambassadors
PU
08:15aWho's Left Out of Coronavirus Stimulus Payments? Many College Students, Adult Dependents
DJ
08:11aAs virus threatens, U.S. embraces big government, for now
RE
08:00aMorocco to spend $200 million to brace health system for coronavirus
RE
07:53aGlobal Economic Fallout Grows as Coronavirus Cases Pass 600,000 -- Update
DJ
07:18aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : issues 10-point plan to speed COVID-19 response
PU
07:15aSouth African fuel prices to drop sharply in April
RE
05:52aFitch cuts UK's rating on coronavirus debt surge
RE
05:33aWISCONSIN PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : WPA Offers Support To Show Pig Producers Disrupted By COVID-19
PU
05:23aMINISTRY OF COAL WORKING TO ENSURE MAINTENANCE OF CRITICAL COAL SUPPLIES DURING THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN PERIOD : Pralhad Joshi
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : GOLDMAN SACHS : China Approves Goldman, Morgan
3KAREX BERHAD : KAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
5AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Nancy Pelosi's Lobbying Ban in Stimulus Package Qu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group