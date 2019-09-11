Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICC International Chamber of Commerce : warns of risk to MSME growth posed by complex indirect tax regimes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

The issues brief - the product of extensive consultation with businesses across a range of sectors participating in or affected by the digital economy - will form part of a series of briefs by ICC to assist WTO Member States in their plurilateral negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations, now involving 80 Member States, seek to achieve a high standard outcome that builds on existing WTO agreements and frameworks.

The brief, Taxation of Physical Goods in the Context of E-commerce: Avoiding Non-tariff Barriers through Simple and Consistent Design, highlights a growing concern for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprisess (MSMEs) accompanying the impressive growth in the cross-border sale of physical goods purchased online: the propensity for Goods and Services Tax (GST) /Value Added Tax (VAT) regimes to constitute non-tariff barriers to trade unless they are designed in a simple and consistent way.

The brief sets out five key recommendations for WTO Members to ensure that their GST/VAT regimes do not hamper e-commerce growth. They are:

  1. Minimise discrimination between domestic and non-domestic businesses in registration requirements and ensure tax systems are technology-neutral in application.
  2. Allow suppliers, where relevant, to collect and remit taxes away from the border.
  3. Maintain or establish appropriate de minimis thresholds, allowing customs agencies to focus on safety and security rather than on domestic tax collection.
  4. Ensure that registration and tax payment processes are simple, consistent and non-discriminatory.
  5. Do not require a place of business or fiscal representative in the country of destination in order to supply goods.

The brief also explores existing good practice, noting recent developments in Australia. Commenting on Australia's non-resident GST model, ICC Secretary-General John W.H. Denton AO said:

'Early experience with the Australian model suggests that compliance is high, and it could be an efficient and effective way of taxing physical goods sold via digital platforms. I invite WTO Members participating in the Joint Statement Initiative to study the Australian model.'

The brief further recognises that, with the rise of digitally-intermediated goods transactions, national governments are naturally concerned with the protection of fiscal revenue. It underscores, however, that a balance needs to be struck between tax collection and ensuring that collection processes are neither overly complex nor discriminatory as to create non-tariff barriers to trade.

Noting progress made to date, Mr. Denton said:

'A lot of useful work had already been done in this area at the OECD, and it is important that Member States bear this in mind in developing principles and disciplines for non-discriminatory and frictionless behind the border measures. Globally consistent indirect tax regimes are essential for MSMEs to unlock the opportunities of digital trade.'

For further reading on global business input into the WTO negotiations, read ICC's Baseline Position and the streamlined Five Key Ingredients for a High Standard Outcome.

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25pDutch parliament tells ECB's Draghi it opposes 'tiered' rates
RE
02:23pAmerican Businesses Say China's Slowdown Is a Greater Threat Than the Trade War -- update
DJ
02:22pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Mortgage Refinancing Activity Dips But Still Strong
PU
02:22pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Building Materials Price Growth Slows in August
PU
02:12pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : An Evaluation of CBO's Past Deficit and Debt Projections
PU
02:11pChile sees peso joining heavyweight CLS FX system in 2021 - central bank chief
RE
02:07pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : DEP Orders Sunoco to Cover Exposed Pipelines Identified Across the State
PU
02:02pLondon broker wins sexual discrimination lawsuit against BNP Paribas
RE
01:55pTRUMP : China made good gesture in excluding some U.S. goods from tariffs
RE
01:52pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : New Data Shows Tariffs Cost U.S. Taxpayers $30 Billion
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group