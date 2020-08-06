ICC Issues 2020 Report Analyzing Retail Electric MarketPosted: August 6, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 6, 2020

ICC Issues 2020 Report Analyzing Retail Electric Market

Chicago, IL - On Friday, the Illinois Commerce Commission's Office of Retail Market Development (ORMD) released its 2020 Annual Report (Report) to the General Assembly and to the Governor that comprehensively describes the competitive retail electric market in Illinois. This is the 13th year ORMD has issued its report, as required under Section 20-110 of the "Retail Electric Competition Act of 2006."

The Report provides an overview of the current state of the market, including alternative retail electric suppliers' (ARES) and customer switching trends.

Market participation statewide decreased from 2019 to 2020, with a 5% decrease in total customers served by ARES, and a 12.7% decrease in the amount of electricity supplied by ARES to customers in both the Ameren and ComEd territories.

At the end of May 2020, about 1.67 million residential customers were on ARES service, compared with 1.78 million residential customers in 2019, and over 3 million in 2013. The number of residential ComEd customers receiving ARES supply has decreased year-over- year in ComEd since 2014, and yearly in Ameren Rate Zone 1 since 2017. Like the prior two years, Ameren Rate Zone II continues to see small increases.

In 2020, the number of non-residential (commercial and industrial) customers receiving ARES service was 226,622, down from 228,720 in 2019. This is the first year since 2014 that the percent of electric consumption of non-residential ARES customers did not increase.

2019 saw a 5% decline in the number of certified ARES statewide and an overall decline in ARES completing their registrations. As of May 2020, 69 active ARES offer supply to residential customers in the ComEd service territory (up from 68 a year earlier), and 27 suppliers offer residential customers supply in the Ameren Illinois Service Territory (two less than in 2018). An ARES is considered "active" when a utility reports the ARES has at least one retail customer receiving supply, even if it is only to themselves or to an affiliate.

Of the offers posted on PlugInIllinois.org for residential service in the ComEd service territory, 81% were fixed rate offers and 15% were variable rate offers (see page 22 of the Report for details).

In 2019, Governor Pritzker signed into law the Home Energy Affordability and Transparency Act to enhance consumer protections and improve transparency in the market. In response, ORMD staff initiated several rulemaking proceedings to ensure Commission rules reflect changes in state law. In addition, ORMD staff requested data from ARES by geographic location and continues to explore appropriate methods to evaluate, represent, and display this information.