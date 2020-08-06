Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICC Issues 2020 Report Analyzing Retail Electric MarketPosted: August 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

NEWS

ICC CONTACT:

Victoria Crawford

Office: (217) 836-7624

Victoria.Crawford@Illinois.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 6, 2020

ICC Issues 2020 Report Analyzing Retail Electric Market

Chicago, IL - On Friday, the Illinois Commerce Commission's Office of Retail Market Development (ORMD) released its 2020 Annual Report (Report) to the General Assembly and to the Governor that comprehensively describes the competitive retail electric market in Illinois. This is the 13th year ORMD has issued its report, as required under Section 20-110 of the "Retail Electric Competition Act of 2006."

The Report provides an overview of the current state of the market, including alternative retail electric suppliers' (ARES) and customer switching trends.

Market participation statewide decreased from 2019 to 2020, with a 5% decrease in total customers served by ARES, and a 12.7% decrease in the amount of electricity supplied by ARES to customers in both the Ameren and ComEd territories.

At the end of May 2020, about 1.67 million residential customers were on ARES service, compared with 1.78 million residential customers in 2019, and over 3 million in 2013. The number of residential ComEd customers receiving ARES supply has decreased year-over- year in ComEd since 2014, and yearly in Ameren Rate Zone 1 since 2017. Like the prior two years, Ameren Rate Zone II continues to see small increases.

In 2020, the number of non-residential (commercial and industrial) customers receiving ARES service was 226,622, down from 228,720 in 2019. This is the first year since 2014 that the percent of electric consumption of non-residential ARES customers did not increase.

2019 saw a 5% decline in the number of certified ARES statewide and an overall decline in ARES completing their registrations. As of May 2020, 69 active ARES offer supply to residential customers in the ComEd service territory (up from 68 a year earlier), and 27 suppliers offer residential customers supply in the Ameren Illinois Service Territory (two less than in 2018). An ARES is considered "active" when a utility reports the ARES has at least one retail customer receiving supply, even if it is only to themselves or to an affiliate.

Of the offers posted on PlugInIllinois.org for residential service in the ComEd service territory, 81% were fixed rate offers and 15% were variable rate offers (see page 22 of the Report for details).

In 2019, Governor Pritzker signed into law the Home Energy Affordability and Transparency Act to enhance consumer protections and improve transparency in the market. In response, ORMD staff initiated several rulemaking proceedings to ensure Commission rules reflect changes in state law. In addition, ORMD staff requested data from ARES by geographic location and continues to explore appropriate methods to evaluate, represent, and display this information.

As part of its enforcement activity to ensure compliance with amended Code Part 412 sales and marketing rules, the Commission issued Notice of Apparent Violation to several ARES and initiated formal investigative proceedings concerning four ARES. Three of the investigations are ongoing.

The full ORMD report can be found hereon the ICC website.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

TheIllinoisCommerceCommission(ICC)isaquasi-judicialbodymadeupoffiveCommissioners. ThroughitsPublicUtilityProgram,theCommissionoverseestheprovisionofadequate,reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, householdgoods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossessionagencies.The Commission'sRailSafetyProgramalsoinspectsandregulatesthe general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in thestate.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

Disclaimer

Illinois Commerce Commission published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 17:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FirstEnergy Corporation - FE
PR
01:29pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Cessione dello 0,07% del capitale della Banca d'Italia - Apertura di una data room con accesso riservato a CCB e FITD
PU
01:29pJUJUBEE S A : Uchwały podjęte na Zwyczajnym Walnym Zgromadzeniu Akcjonariuszy Jujubee S.A. w dniu 30 lipca 2020 r.
PU
01:29pJUJUBEE S A : Wykaz akcjonariuszy posiadających co najmniej 5% liczby głosów na Zwyczajnym Walnym Zgromadzeniu JUJUBEE S.A. w dniu 30 lipca 2020 r.
PU
01:29pEXCEET : Financial Result First Half-Year 2020
PU
01:28pUNITY BANCORP : NJ/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:28pINVENTUS MINING : Provides Update, Samples 27 g/t Gold, 1.7% Copper From Selected Grab Samples on Sudbury 2.0 Project
AQ
01:28pDOWNING ONE VCT : Issue of Equity
AQ
01:27pNEW MOMENTUM CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:25pDCS Acknowledged as Top 50 Global Partner by Wialon
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group