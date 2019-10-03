ICC Issues a Decision on Nicor Gas' Request for a General Rate Increase Posted: October 3, 2019

Illinois Commerce Commission

ICC Issues a Decision on Nicor Gas' Request for a General Rate Increase

Chicago, IL…On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) adopted an Order (Docket No. 18-1775) authorizing changes to Nicor Gas' base rates (rates excluding surcharges and other separate fees and charges) for its natural gas delivery services in Illinois. The Commission approved an annual average increase of about 22% in delivery base rates, which is about 7% less than requested by Nicor. The new rates are expected to take effect on October 8, 2019.

The impact on an individual customer will vary based on customer's service class and energy usage. An average residential customer (with about 80 therms per month usage) may see about a $4.74/month increase in its base delivery charges. Approximately 30% of this increase, however, will be offset by a corresponding reduction in the "Qualifying Infrastructure Plant" (QIP) surcharges. The QIP surcharge recovers Nicor's costs to replace aging mains, relocate meters from inside customers' homes to more accessible locations, replace low pressure systems with high pressure systems, and to make other investments for safety and reliability purposes. Nicor requested the general increase to address its continuing investment in gas infrastructure modernization that Nicor is currently recovering, in part, through QIP surcharges.

The Commission adjusted Nicor's proposed operational and capital costs, including the depreciation expenses, customer deposits amounts, and pension and other post- employment benefit expenses. The Commission also approved a rate of return on equity (ROE) of 9.73%, which is lower than Nicor's current authorized ROE of 9.8% and lower