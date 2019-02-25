ICC : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCH) (the Company), parent company of Illinois Casualty Company, a regional, multi-line property and casualty insurance company focusing exclusively on the food and beverage industry, today reported preliminary, unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 - FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net earnings totaled $635,000, or $0.21 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $443,000 or $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net earnings of $893,000, or $0.29 per share, compared to $708,000, or $0.22 per share, for the same period in 2017.

Direct premiums written grew by $1,399,000, or 10.6%, to $14,543,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 from $13,144,000 for the same period in 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, direct premiums written grew by $7,455,000, or 13.9%, to $61,125,000 from $53,670,000 for the same period in 2017. Net premiums earned grew by 6.3% to $12,197,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 from $11,473,000 for the same period in 2017. Net premiums earned grew by 6.6% to $47,117,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, from $44,213,000 for the same period in 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company ceded to reinsurers $2,811,000 of earned premiums, compared to $1,956,000 of earned premiums for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company ceded $10,759,000 of earned premiums to reinsurers compared to $7,948,000 of earned premiums for the same period in 2017.

Net realized investment losses net of other-than-temporary impairment losses were $127,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to gains of 622,000 for the same period in 2017, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net realized investment gains net of other-than-temporary impairment losses, decreased by $48,000 to $960,000 from $1,008,000 for the same period in 2017. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the decrease resulted from liquidating common stock holdings that no longer fit with our investment objectives and resulted in a realized loss during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net investment income decreased by $17,000, or 2.2%, to $766,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $783,000 for the same period in 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net investment income grew by $258,000, or 9.8%, to $2,890,000 from $2,632,000 for the same period in 2017. The growth in net investment income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was primarily due to investing the IPO proceeds for the entire year in 2018 as compared to a partial year in 2017.

Losses and settlement expenses decreased by $619,000, or 8.3%, to $6,864,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, from $7,483,000 for the same period in 2017. Losses and settlement expenses increased by $2,252,000, or 7.8%, to $31,262,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, from $29,010,000 for the same period in 2017. Although the Company experienced increased weather-related loss activity, Businessowners Property results improved $2,208,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. Losses and settlement expenses increased for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to weaker Businessowners Liability.

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $617,000, or 13.7%, to $5,126,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 from $4,509,000 for the same period in 2017. Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $907,000, or 5.2%, to $18,215,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, from $17,308,000 for the same period in 2017. The primary drivers are an increase in direct commission expense associated with the increase in direct written premium coupled with an increase in self-funded employee medical expenses of $535,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. While total policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses were up for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the expense ratio is down for the same period as referenced below.

Total assets decreased by 1.3% from $152,335,000 at December 31, 2017 to $150,283,000 at December 31, 2018. Our investment portfolio, which consists of fixed maturity securities, common stocks, preferred stocks, and property held for investment, decreased by 0.5% from $105,133,000 at December 31, 2017, to $104,565,000 at December 31, 2018.

FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 - FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Company's losses and settlement expense ratio (defined as losses and settlement expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 56.3% and 66.3% in the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared with 65.2% and 65.6% in the same periods of 2017.

The expense ratio (defined as the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and underwriting and administrative expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 42.0% and 38.7% in the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to 39.3% and 39.1% in the same periods of 2017.

The Company's GAAP combined ratio (defined as the sum of the losses and settlement expense ratio and the expense ratio) was 98.3% and 105.0% in the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to 104.5% and 104.8% in the same periods of 2017.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

'I am pleased to report improved results for this past quarter. As stated above, we had a quarterly combined ratio below 100 for the first time since the first quarter of 2017. The Company experienced improved loss experience due to improved Workers' Compensation results and continued stability in the Liquor Liability line of business. Partially offsetting these results were continuing challenges in the Businessowners line of business. The Company recognized improved patterns in the closing of claims, whereby reserves are reaching ultimate faster. This reduced the amount of additional reserve needed for incurred but not reported claims at the end of 2018. We recognize the need to further strengthen the adequacy of rates in the Businessowners line and streamline operations for expense savings. These efforts will continue into 2019. The Company experienced loss activity related to the polar vortex in the Midwest during the first quarter of 2019, negatively impacting property results. I am excited about the future of ICCH and the quality book of business that we continue to build,' stated Arron Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call on March 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. CT to discuss results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Teleconference:

Dial-in information for the call is 1-866-595-5224 (toll-free) or 1-636-812-6497, passcode 4856807.

ABOUT ICC HOLDINGS, INC.

ICC Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated company created to facilitate the growth, expansion and diversification of its subsidiaries in order to maximize value to its stakeholders. The group of companies consolidated under ICC Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including property and casualty insurance, real estate, and information technology.

The Company's common shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'ICCH'. For more information about ICC Holdings, visit http://ir.iccholdingsinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as 'believe,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'will,' and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue and profit growth, product and segment expansion, regulatory approval in connection with expansion, and market share, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, the Company cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company's results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, 'Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' including 'Forward-Looking Information,' set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Investments and cash: Available for sale securities, at fair value Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost - $89,252,906 at $ 88,981,159 $ 89,605,073 12/31/2018 and $87,773,047 at 12/31/2017) Common stocks¹ (cost - $13,572,713 at 11,843,223 8,534,109 12/31/2018 and $7,631,180 at 12/31/2017) Preferred stocks (cost - $0 at - 3,867,429 12/31/2018 and $3,783,311 at 12/31/2017) Other invested assets 154,200 - Property held for investment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of 3,586,273 3,126,566 $222,825 at 12/31/2018 and $127,161 at 12/31/2017 Cash and cash equivalents 4,644,784 6,876,519 Total investments and cash 109,209,639 112,009,696 Accrued investment income 648,321 687,453 Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable, net of allowances for 21,404,344 19,013,262 uncollectible amounts of $50,000 at 12/31/2018 and 12/31/2017 Ceded unearned premiums 796,065 274,972 Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses and settlement expenses, 6,735,964 10,029,834 net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 at 12/31/2018 and 12/31/2017 Current federal income taxes 847,271 573,147 Net deferred federal income taxes 1,021,398 349,258 Federal income taxes 1,868,669 922,405 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 5,247,188 4,592,415 Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of 3,332,810 3,503,904 $5,099,090 at 12/31/2018 and $4,896,041 at 12/31/2017 Other assets 1,040,193 1,301,420 Total assets $ 150,283,193 $ 152,335,361 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and settlement expenses $ 51,447,440 $ 51,074,126 Unearned premiums 29,972,623 26,555,582 Reinsurance balances payable 993,004 327,483 Corporate debt 3,484,606 4,339,208 Accrued expenses 4,536,218 4,274,002 Other liabilities 1,256,003 1,663,415 Total liabilities 91,689,894 88,233,816 Equity: Common stock2 35,000 35,000 Treasury stock, at cost3 (2,999,995) - Additional paid-in capital 32,505,423 32,333,290 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of tax (1,580,976) 2,227,069 Retained earnings 33,680,702 32,787,406 Less: Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares at cost4 (3,046,855) (3,281,220) Total equity 58,593,299 64,101,545 Total liabilities and equity $ 150,283,193 $ 152,335,361

1 At December 31, 2018, common stock securities consist primarily of individual common stocks. At December 31, 2017, common stock consisted of exchange trade funds (ETF) made up primarily of Dividends Select and the S&P 500.500 2 Par value $0.01; authorized: 2018 - 10,000,000 shares and 2017 - 10,000,000 shares; issued: 2018 - 3,500,000 and 2017 - 3,500,000 shares; outstanding: 2018 - 2,992,734 and 2017 - 3,171,878 shares. 3 2018 - 196,721 shares and 2017 - 0 shares 4 2018 -304,685 shares and 2017 - 328,122 shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited) For the Three-Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net premiums earned $ 12,197,256 $ 11,472,959 Net investment income 766,207 783,077 Net realized investment (losses) gains (111,236) 621,632 Other-than-temporary impairment losses (16,178) - Other income 66,427 127,480 Consolidated revenues 12,902,476 13,005,148 Losses and settlement expenses 6,864,453 7,482,790 Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses 5,125,902 4,508,621 Interest expense on debt 32,542 51,030 General corporate expenses 147,127 103,449 Total expenses 12,170,024 12,145,890 Earnings before income taxes 732,452 859,258 Income tax (benefit) expense: Current (238,145) 379,844 Deferred 336,023 36,701 Total income tax expense 97,878 416,545 Net earnings $ 634,574 $ 442,713 Other comprehensive (loss), net of tax (1,418,631) (188,174) Comprehensive (loss) earnings $ (784,057) $ 254,539 Earnings per share: Basic: Basic net loss per share $ 0.21 $ 0.14 Diluted: Diluted net loss per share $ 0.21 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 2,994,775 3,167,344 Diluted 2,995,947 3,167,344

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited) For the Twelve-Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net premiums earned $ 47,116,961 $ 44,213,271 Net investment income 2,890,266 2,632,498 Net realized investment gains 975,993 1,064,577 Other-than-temporary impairment losses (16,178) (57,316) Other income 196,649 325,127 Consolidated revenues 51,163,691 48,178,157 Losses and settlement expenses 31,262,462 29,009,833 Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses 18,214,983 17,307,700 Interest expense on debt 140,877 225,379 General corporate expenses 545,986 555,109 Total expenses 50,164,308 47,098,021 Earnings before income taxes 999,383 1,080,136 Income tax (benefit) expense: Current (234,037) 197,200 Deferred 340,124 175,085 Total income tax expense 106,087 372,285 Net earnings $ 893,296 $ 707,851 Earnings per share: Basic: Basic net earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.22 Diluted: Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,119,968 3,158,163 Diluted 3,121,140 3,158,163 Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax Unrealized gains and losses on investments: Unrealized holding (losses) gains arising during the period, net of income tax (benefit) of $(810,701) in 2018 and income tax expense of $706,378 in 2017 $ (3,049,791) $ 1,371,206 Reclassification adjustment for (gains) included in net income, net of income tax expense of $201,561 in 2018 and expense of $342,469 in 2017 (758,254) (664,792) Total other comprehensive earnings (3,808,045) 706,414 Comprehensive earnings $ (2,914,749) $ 1,414,265

Contact Info: Arron K. Sutherland, President and CEO ICC Holdings, Inc. (309) 732-0105 arrons@ilcasco.com 225 20th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201

