Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICC announces new Belt and Road Commission Co-Chairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 11:14am EDT

President of the ICC International Court of Arbitration Alexis Mourre, has announced the appointment of Susan L. Munro, Managing Partner of the Beijing and Hong Kong offices of Steptoe & Johnson and Robert S. Pe, ICC Court Member for Myanmar as Co-Chairs of the Court's Belt and Road (BRI) Commission.

Ms Munro and Mr Pe assume co-leadership of the BRI Commission this month when current Chair Justin D'Agostino, ICC Court Alternate Member based in Hong Kong, steps down following his appointment as CEO of Herbert Smith Freehills.

Under Mr D'Agostino's chairmanship, the Commission, established in 2017, has actively promoted ICC dispute resolution services as the 'go-to' arbitral institution for Belt and Road disputes. In 2019, thanks to the efforts of Mr D'Agostino and his colleagues, the Court's caseload involving Chinese parties increased by more than 50% compared with the Court's average caseload involving Chinese parties over the past 10 years.

Commenting on Mr D'Agostino's contributions to the establishment and achievements of the BRI Commission, Mr Mourre said:

'We are immensely in debt to Justin and his colleagues of the Commission for their contributions to make the Commission an important platform to actively promote ICC dispute resolution services and international arbitration at large. I am very happy that the Court has seen a record-high number of cases involving Chinese parties in 2019, due in large part to the Commission's efforts under Justin's chairmanship.'

Mr D'Agostino said: 'It has been my pleasure to chair the ICC Belt and Road Commission and am sure it will thrive in the care of Ms Susan Munro and Mr Robert Pé. In just two years, we have achieved a great deal, working with disputes practitioners, regulators, companies and government representatives along the Belt and Road and beyond. The Commission's work is even more important now as, hopefully soon, we focus on post-COVID-19 recovery in the communities and industries most heavily affected.'

Ms Munro brings decades of experience to furthering the achievements of the BRI Commission having started out in Hong Kong in 1997, moving to Shanghai in 2001 and then onto Beijing in 2010 where she manages Steptoe's Beijing and Hong Kong offices.

'ICC's many years of experience in administering international commercial and investment disputes renders it ideally suited to be the go-to forum for the resolution of disputes arising out of the Belt and Road Initiative. ICC's thorough and comprehensive approach to the disputes process not only creates a reliable and trustworthy environment for the resolution of major controversies, it also ensures the efficiency and consistency that parties involved in disputes truly value.'

As a seasoned Independent Arbitrator and Mediator, serving as the Court Member for Myanmar, one of the key countries on the Belt and Road, Mr Pe also welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the mandates of the Court and join Ms Munro as Co-Chair of the Commission. He said:

'I am delighted to be appointed as Co-Chair of ICC's Belt and Road Commission and I look forward to working with my China-based Co-Chair, the other members of the Commission and the ICC Court and Secretariat to develop ICC's procedures and infrastructure to support Belt and Road disputes. As with the Belt and Road Initiative itself, this is a hugely exciting and important project, which has the potential to deliver substantial value. I will aim to ensure that the Commission is alert to the context in and perspectives of target countries on the Belt and Road and that it operates in a consultative, co-ordinated and effective manner.'

Alexander G. Fessas, Secretary General of the ICC Court also welcomed the appointment of the new co-chairs, saying he was confident that the BRI Commission will continue providing significant assistance to the work of the Secretariat in the region:

'I thank Justin's generous contributions to the Commission and am sure the new Co-Chairs will continue the excellent leadership to guide the Commission, which has greatly benefitted the Secretariat's work.'

Mingchao Fan, ICC Director for North Asia, who leads the Court's Shanghai Representative Office, will continue acting as Secretary of the Commission.

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 15:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aR F INDUSTRIES LTD : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:46aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Uber Eats partners with Chipotle on mobile delivery
AQ
11:46aIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:46aSTOCKMANN OYJ : owned Lindex has initiated measures and adjusts its personnel resources due to the coronavirus
AQ
11:46aINSPIRED SPINE PROVIDES SAFE AND EFFECTIVE SPINE SURGERY OPTIONS AT AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS : A reliable alternative to prevent permanent neurological damage while enabling hospitals to prepare for COVID-19; Employing Telemedicine Consults to Safely Evaluate Patients
PR
11:45aTAKKT AG : TAKKT Management Board sees high uncertainty in the forecast and proposes suspension of the dividend
EQ
11:45aUltimate Medical Academy Transitions More Than 1,500 Tampa Team Members to Remote Work
GL
11:44aBERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP : SEC Filing (S-3ASR) - Automatic Shelf Registration Statement by Well-Known Seasoned Issuers
PU
11:44aDRAX : 20 March 2020 - Drax's largest biomass shipment arrives at the UK's biggest biomass handling facility
PU
11:44aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs..
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group