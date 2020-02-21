ICC will contribute business feedback to next IPCC assessment report on climate change

The IPCC - the official United Nations body for the assessment of the science related to climate change - is calling upon business leaders and experts to contribute feedback in the leadup to its sixth assessment report, entitled 'Climate Change 2022.' Since the IPCC's creation in 1988, ICC and its members have played a critical role in providing business input for assessment reports, which contribute to the understanding of the drivers of climate change, its impacts, and future risks and can help governments with the development of their climate policies.

Contributions to the sixth assessment report have been organised into five working groups, including 'global stocktake' and 'finance and means of support.' Experts from the working groups will meet in Paris on 24-28 February 2020 to discuss and advance work in the different areas. For its part, ICC is working closely with the IPCC to contribute business perspectives to the working group on mitigation, which will analyse the 'economic and social costs and benefits of mitigation and adaptation in the context of development pathways.'

During last year's COP25 in Madrid, ICC representatives met with Jim Skea, Co-Chair of the IPCC Working Group on mitigation, to discuss strategies for collecting business inputs as part of the upcoming assessment report. Since then, ICC has nominated more than ten technical experts to review the first draft of the assessment report related to mitigation efforts across various sectors, such as energy, industry, buildings, agriculture, forestry, and land use.

ICC and the IPCC will host stakeholder engagement webinars from 4 - 10 March 2020 around the four key areas:

Finance : 4 March 2020, 9:00-11:00 (CET) and 17:00-19:00 (CET)

: 4 March 2020, 9:00-11:00 (CET) and 17:00-19:00 (CET) Retail and consumer facing sectors : 5 March 2020, 9:00-11:00 (CET) and 17:00-19:00 (CET)

: 5 March 2020, 9:00-11:00 (CET) and 17:00-19:00 (CET) Built environment, automotive, transport sectors : 9 March 2020, 9:00-11:30 (CET) and 10 March 2020, 17:00-19:30 (CET)

: 9 March 2020, 9:00-11:30 (CET) and 10 March 2020, 17:00-19:30 (CET) Energy and carbon-intensive industry: 9 March 2020, 17:00-19:00 (CET) and 10 March 2020, 9:00-11:00 (CET)

The webinars will include business leaders, technical experts, as well as IPCC lead authors and representatives. To join the webinars, please register here.