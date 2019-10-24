ICCT International Council on Clean Transportati : Indonesia Research Consultant

The ICCT is seeking to recruit a highly committed, self-directed local consultant based in Jakarta, Indonesia to contribute to our work on Indonesian biofuel policy. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background and applied policy experience with an ability to work across a range of thematic areas, including sustainability, greenhouse gas impacts, cost assessment, and policy design. Strong communication skills requiring direct engagement with civil society groups, industry, and government officials will be important elements of this position.

Position Responsibilities

Monitor policy and news developments related to palm oil and biofuel in Indonesia;

Analyze the impacts of palm biofuel and alternative waste-based fuels on the environment, air pollution, and Indonesian consumers;

Write concise memos;

Nurture and maintain positive, effective working relationships with respected international experts, Indonesian government officials, industry partners, and local civil society organizations;

Represent the ICCT at technical conferences and make presentations in a wide range of local and international policy fora; and

Collaborate with international ICCT staff based in China, the United States, and Germany on emerging projects.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelors degree in engineering, science, economics, or related field (Masters degree or PhD preferred);

Demonstrated interest in environmental sustainability and climate change;

Experience living or working in Indonesia or another Southeast Asian country or experience working with Indonesians elsewhere;

Great project management skills combined with good experience and confidence working independently and engaging effectively with stakeholders from a variety of backgrounds;

Excellent and demonstrated quantitative, analytical, and research skills;

Strong interpersonal and English communication skills, both written and verbal;

Ability to speak and work in Bahasa Indonesia highly desirable;

Superior proficiency with MS Office and other research software;

Some domestic (within Indonesia) and international travel required.

Position details

To be successful in our environment, you must be intellectually curious, self-directed, and able to work with people from across the globe. The ICCT offers a mission-driven, egalitarian, culturally diverse workplace where intelligence, flexibility, transparency, and good humor are highly valued. This is a contract-based position located in Jakarta with expected work period of December 2019 - December 2020. Remuneration will be based on experience and education.

About ICCT

The ICCT is an independent, global, non-profit research organization that supports effective policy-making on climate change and public health by providing timely, accurate, data-driven research and advice to regulators, NGOs, and other stakeholders. The ICCT has offices in Washington DC, San Francisco, Berlin, and Beijing. The ICCT offers a mission-driven and culturally diverse workplace where intelligence, flexibility, transparency, and good humor are highly valued. Learn more about us at www.theicct.org.

Application

To apply, please send a resume and a cover letter to jobs@theicct.org (subject line: 'Indonesia Consultant'). Preference will be given to candidates whose cover letters directly address the position being offered. ICCT will review applications on an ongoing basis and will initiate contact for follow-up interviews, including additional application materials. No calls and no recruiters.

Equal opportunity employer.