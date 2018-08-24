Log in
ICE Data Indices, LLC Successfully Completes Independent Assurance Review on its Implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks

08/24/2018 | 08:31am EDT

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that ICE Data Indices, LLC, has successfully completed an assurance engagement on its implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks. ICE engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) to perform the assurance engagement.

“As the use of and dependency on indices continues to grow, the objectives and implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks is of critical importance,” said Philip Galdi, Head of Indices.

“We fully embrace these principles for our global families of fixed income, equity, commodity and currency indices and we are proud to announce the completion of the PwC assurance engagement regarding our compliance with those principles.”

ICE Data Indices’ multi-asset class index solution supports all aspects of the benchmarking and performance measurement process. It provides benchmark and bespoke indices on an integrated platform that drives efficient workflows across asset management, benchmarking and reporting.

For more information on ICE Data Indices, please visit www.theice.com/market-data/indices.

If you would like to obtain a copy of PWC’s assurance report, please contact iceindices@theice.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchangesclearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2018.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2018
