ICE Data Indices, LLC Successfully Completes Independent Assurance Review on its Implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that ICE Data Indices, LLC, has successfully completed an assurance engagement on its implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks. ICE engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) to perform the assurance engagement.

“As the use of and dependency on indices continues to grow, the objectives and implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks is of critical importance,” said Philip Galdi, Head of Indices.

“We fully embrace these principles for our global families of fixed income, equity, commodity and currency indices and we are proud to announce the completion of the PwC assurance engagement regarding our compliance with those principles.”

ICE Data Indices’ multi-asset class index solution supports all aspects of the benchmarking and performance measurement process. It provides benchmark and bespoke indices on an integrated platform that drives efficient workflows across asset management, benchmarking and reporting.

For more information on ICE Data Indices, please visit www.theice.com/market-data/indices.

If you would like to obtain a copy of PWC’s assurance report, please contact iceindices@theice.com.

