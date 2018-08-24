ICE Data Indices, LLC Successfully Completes Independent Assurance Review on its Implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global
exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings
services, today announced that ICE Data Indices, LLC, has successfully
completed an assurance engagement on its implementation of the IOSCO
Principles for Financial Benchmarks. ICE engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP (PwC) to perform the assurance engagement.
“As the use of and dependency on indices continues to grow, the
objectives and implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Financial
Benchmarks is of critical importance,” said Philip Galdi, Head of
Indices.
“We fully embrace these principles for our global families of fixed
income, equity, commodity and currency indices and we are proud to
announce the completion of the PwC assurance engagement regarding our
compliance with those principles.”
ICE Data Indices’ multi-asset class index solution supports all aspects
of the benchmarking and performance measurement process. It provides
benchmark and bespoke indices on an integrated platform that drives
efficient workflows across asset management, benchmarking and reporting.
For more information on ICE Data Indices, please visit www.theice.com/market-data/indices.
If you would like to obtain a copy of PWC’s assurance report, please
contact iceindices@theice.com.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental
Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company
formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by
operating the exchanges, clearing
houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and
manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in
market data, ICE Data
Services serves the information and connectivity needs across
virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New
York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other
exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental
Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange.
Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property
rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is
located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use.
