ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced that today’s auction of 5,741,500 EU Allowances (EUAs) held on behalf of the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was cancelled as a result of the total volume of bids falling short of the volume of the allowances being auctioned.

The cancellation of today’s auction is in accordance with the requirements of the EU Auctioning Regulation and the allowances will be distributed over subsequent auctions as required by the Auctioning Regulation. The auction calendar for EUAs will be revised and published in due course.

ICE Futures Europe operates as a Recognised Auction Platform and is supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ICE Futures Europe offers futures and options contracts on three types of carbon units: EU Allowances (EUAs), Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) and European Union Aviation Allowances (EUAAs).

