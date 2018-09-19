ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global
exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings
services, announced that today’s auction of 5,741,500 EU Allowances
(EUAs) held on behalf of the UK Government’s Department for Business,
Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was cancelled as a result of the
total volume of bids falling short of the volume of the allowances being
auctioned.
The cancellation of today’s auction is in accordance with the
requirements of the EU Auctioning Regulation and the allowances will be
distributed over subsequent auctions as required by the Auctioning
Regulation. The auction calendar for EUAs will be revised and published
in due course.
ICE Futures Europe operates as a Recognised Auction Platform and is
supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ICE Futures Europe
offers futures and options contracts on three types of carbon units:
EU Allowances (EUAs), Certified
Emission Reductions (CERs) and European
Union Aviation Allowances (EUAAs).
