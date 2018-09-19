Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 11:20am CEST

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced that today’s auction of 5,741,500 EU Allowances (EUAs) held on behalf of the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was cancelled as a result of the total volume of bids falling short of the volume of the allowances being auctioned.

The cancellation of today’s auction is in accordance with the requirements of the EU Auctioning Regulation and the allowances will be distributed over subsequent auctions as required by the Auctioning Regulation. The auction calendar for EUAs will be revised and published in due course.

ICE Futures Europe operates as a Recognised Auction Platform and is supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ICE Futures Europe offers futures and options contracts on three types of carbon units: EU Allowances (EUAs), Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) and European Union Aviation Allowances (EUAAs).

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. ICE is the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, which has helped companies raise more capital than any other exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2018.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-ENGY


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aSMART METERING : Scots smart metering company proclaims first-half was ‘outstanding’
AQ
11:30aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Customers concerned over House of Fraser gift cards
AQ
11:29aNETFLIX : BBC’s Bodyguard to be seen by global audiences after Netflix signs up series
AQ
11:28aZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement of execution of contracts including Framework Agreement for Cooperation with Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. and matters pertaining to Third-party Guarantee
PU
11:28aTUI : Additional Listing
PU
11:28aOil holds near $80, supply concern expected to underpin prices
RE
11:28aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CYBG Plc
PU
11:28aKAZ MINERALS : Notification in Accordance with UKLR 9.6.14R
PU
11:28aHUOBI : to Build Global Blockchain Resource Alliance
PR
11:27aDANSKE BANK : bonds fall as CEO quits over money-laundering scandal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto asks U.S. court to toss $289 mln glyphosate verdict
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : PANDEF Accuses Shell of Instigating Military Invasion of Communities i..
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Nuage Networks unveils SD-WAN 2.0, the industry's only automated and secure services p..
5ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP PROVIDES A STRATEGIC PROGRESS UPDATE AT ITS ANALYST & INVESTOR SEMINAR TODAY

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.