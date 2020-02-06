Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICE makes case for eBay talks following earnings report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 11:35am EST
A screen displays the ticker symbol and logo for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) on the floor of the NYSE

New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) would "love" to speak with eBay Inc about a potential deal if its management is interested, the company's chief executive said on Thursday following the release of ICE's financial results.

ICE confirmed on Tuesday it had approached eBay to explore "a range of potential opportunities," following reports it had mulled a more than $30 billion takeover of the online marketplace, but that eBay was unresponsive.

The statement left most analysts questioning how ICE, which also runs futures exchanges and clearinghouses, and provides financial data, would absorb the e-commerce company, sending the company's shares down more than 7%.

"I didn't think it's particularly shocking and outrageous," CEO Jeffrey Sprecher told analysts on a post-earnings call.

"I'm not sure that it's been fair for the market to hold eBay accountable as an e-commerce company and compare it to the likes of Amazon, and whether or not it should be viewed as a 25-year-old cash market for collectible goods, which looks a lot more like the New York Stock Exchange," he said.

Sprecher said he first reached out to eBay around 20 years ago when ICE was launching as a place to match buyers and sellers of electric power, and that then-CEO Meg Whitman advised him on building an online marketplace. He said eBay was one of dozens of companies ICE has continued to share ideas with.

In recent years, ICE has made acquisitions that have helped it expand beyond its traditional transactional revenue model, to more stable subscription-based revenues, leveraging data and expanding into areas like electronic mortgage registrations, rewards points, and a market for purchases in video games.

"We know the lane that creates value for us," Sprecher said. "And so when we think about, is there a marketplace for airline miles or swords and sickles that are on a video game, we're not crazy. We didn't lose our minds. We know what our platform does and we know how to lever it."

The Atlanta-based company said its fourth-quarter profit fell 27%, mainly due to lower revenue from its transaction and clearing business, as market volatility declined.

Quarterly net income fell to $448 million, or 80 cents per share, from $611 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier. Discarding onetime items, like merger and acquisition costs, ICE earned 95 cents per share, meeting analysts' estimates.

ICE's shares were down 3.7% at $89.44 on Thursday morning.

By John McCrank and C Nivedita
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 3.81% 38.645 Delayed Quote.2.81%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -3.57% 89.185 Delayed Quote.0.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aNSR REPORT : Constellations Drive a $3.8 Billion Opportunity for Optical Satcom Equipment
GL
11:53aGRANGER OP-ED : USMCA a Big Win for Texas
PU
11:53aFOODLINK A E : Announcement 935/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
11:53aL B FOSTER : Flood Monitoring System Installed Along Class I Railroad
PU
11:53aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : FY 2019 Revenue: 1.8Bn Sales Threshold Surpassed in 2019
BU
11:53aVIENNA INSURANCE : VIG Fund acquires from Baltic RE Group three landmark historical buildings in Riga
AQ
11:53aGILEAD SCIENCES : Chinese scientists ask for patent on US drug to fight virus
AQ
11:50aUPDATE : GeoVax Prepared to Advance GOVX-B11 HIV Vaccine to Next Clinical Trial
AQ
11:50aTOUR EIFFEL (SOCIÉTÉ DE LA) : As part of its strategic refocus Société de la Tour Eiffel has sold a portfolio of five buildings
AN
11:50aEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group