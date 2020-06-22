ICF Industries Inc. Enters Wholesale Hemp Flower Distribution Market

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC: HTSC) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc., ("ICF") has formed a new division, known as Greenhouse Industries, to serve the wholesale hemp flower distribution market.

ICF's President, Cesar Herrera, said, "ICF has been traveling up and down the west coast to visit farms, buy product and ship samples. We have developed strong relationships with mass-producing farms that have offered us significant wholesale discounts that we believe will allow us to compete on a global scale. We are especially excited about entering the wholesale CBG hemp flower market. We plan to expeditiously ramp up our market penetration with the help of customers such as CBD of Denver (OTC:CBDD), particularly in reference to CBG hemp flower. The opportunities are so numerous, we have established the Greenhouse Industries division to manage our CBG activities. We also plan to take advantage of the relationships we have developed to wholesale distribute other cannabis products such as CBD, isolate powders, biomass, full and broad spectrum concentrates and distillates."

CBG and CBD are both nonintoxicating cannabinoids. CBG works to fight inflammation, pain, nausea and is frequently credited with slowing the proliferation of cancer cells. Research has shown it also significantly reduces intraocular eye pressure caused by glaucoma and is used in treating conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn's disease.

CBG (cannabigerol) is a non-acidic cannabinoid produced when heat is applied to the CBGA (cannabigerolic acid) molecule. CBG is found mainly in hemp products, and strains bred for high THC usually contain very low amounts of CBG (less than 1%). High CBD strains contain much higher concentrations of the CBG cannabinoid.

CBG is not listed on the schedules set out in the U.N. Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 and does not appear to be controlled by any other international treaty. Therefore, countries are not required to control CBG. CBG appears to be legal under international law and potentially ripe for international shipping, opening global opportunities not found with other types of cannabis.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) operates as four entities: Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus"), ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF"), Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF and Greenhouse Industries which operates as a division of ICF.

Novus is a California-based licensed construction company. Working with strategic partners, Novus provides its clients with architectural, engineering, and construction services for the custom building of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using insulated concrete forms.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, environmental remediation and medical supplies from strategically designated vendors.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

Greenhouse Industries is a wholesale distributor of low THC level cannabis products which include CBG, CBD, isolate powders, biomass, full and broad spectrum concentrates and distillates. Working with top quality farmers, it has attained access to high-quality CBG and CBD hemp flower. Greenhouse Industries intends to rapidly increase market share of the burgeoning CBG hemp flower market.

