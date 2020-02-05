Log in
ICF Industries Inc. and GigaCrete Inc. Sign Strategic Distribution Agreement For the Sale and Distribution of New CannaBlock Branded Products

02/05/2020 | 02:26pm EST

VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with innovative building industry manufacturer GigaCrete. As part of this strategic distribution agreement, GigaCrete has agreed to white label and manufacture its industry leading state-of-the-art high-performance coatings, energy-efficient wall systems and advanced security building systems that are purchased by ICF Industries under ICF's "CannaBlock" brand name.

The distribution agreement allows the ICF sales and distribution team the opportunity to market all of GigaCrete's product line to its growing list of clients. This agreement serves as a catalyst for the CannaBlock brand's quick entry into the construction industry and provides GigaCrete with the opportunity to increase its sales base substantially. The partnership will provide ICF with a fast-tracked branding opportunity for its CannaBlock brand and add an ancillary, high margin  revenue stream that fits with its core insulated concrete block sales and distribution business model.

"We are pleased that GigaCrete provided us with such aggressive pricing," said Cesar Herrera, ICF's President.  "We plan to use our CannaBlock brand on their PlasterMax, StuccoMax and BallistiCrete with every sale we make." 

PlasterMax™ is a versatile abuse-resistant interior veneer plaster for architectural and industrial applications requiring extreme abrasion and water resistance. It has abuse-resistant features (resistant to cracking, indent, water, and abrasion), ease of installation, fire protection, design options, and resistance to mold and mildew.

StuccoMax™ is a one-coat waterproof stucco designed to adhere directly to any ICF block or other building materials. StuccoMax™ is used on ICF construction for its waterproof qualities, durability, strength, and ease of application, which allows contractors to "go green" without compromising performance, cost, or simplicity. It has excellent water resistance, permeability, impact and abrasion resistance as well as resistance to mold and mildew.  

Andrew Dennis, Chainman & Founder of GigaCrete, said, "I love the energy and enthusiasm that ICF uses to bring our product to the cannabis industry.  We look forward to becoming  the product that protects the indoor agricultural industry from mold, mildew and high energy costs."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is committed to bring advanced green concepts for the building of commercial cannabis cultivation facilities, commercial buildings and residential construction.  The company's mission is to make buildings more energy efficient, less susceptible to weather conditions and natural disasters and green friendly.  ICF intends to dominate the insulated concrete forms market by becoming a one-stop-shop for insulated concrete building blocks, engineering services, cultivation consulting services, financing and project development, through partnerships with infrastructure, manufacturing and services companies. Please visit https://heretoserve.tech/.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.  Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.  We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icf-industries-inc-and-gigacrete-inc-sign-strategic-distribution-agreement-for-the-sale-and-distribution-of-new-cannablock-branded-products-300999719.html

SOURCE Here To Serve Holding Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
