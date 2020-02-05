ICF Industries Inc. and GigaCrete Inc. Sign Strategic Distribution Agreement For the Sale and Distribution of New CannaBlock Branded Products

VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with innovative building industry manufacturer GigaCrete. As part of this strategic distribution agreement, GigaCrete has agreed to white label and manufacture its industry leading state-of-the-art high-performance coatings, energy-efficient wall systems and advanced security building systems that are purchased by ICF Industries under ICF's "CannaBlock" brand name.

The distribution agreement allows the ICF sales and distribution team the opportunity to market all of GigaCrete's product line to its growing list of clients. This agreement serves as a catalyst for the CannaBlock brand's quick entry into the construction industry and provides GigaCrete with the opportunity to increase its sales base substantially. The partnership will provide ICF with a fast-tracked branding opportunity for its CannaBlock brand and add an ancillary, high margin revenue stream that fits with its core insulated concrete block sales and distribution business model.

"We are pleased that GigaCrete provided us with such aggressive pricing," said Cesar Herrera, ICF's President. "We plan to use our CannaBlock brand on their PlasterMax, StuccoMax and BallistiCrete with every sale we make."

PlasterMax™ is a versatile abuse-resistant interior veneer plaster for architectural and industrial applications requiring extreme abrasion and water resistance. It has abuse-resistant features (resistant to cracking, indent, water, and abrasion), ease of installation, fire protection, design options, and resistance to mold and mildew.

StuccoMax™ is a one-coat waterproof stucco designed to adhere directly to any ICF block or other building materials. StuccoMax™ is used on ICF construction for its waterproof qualities, durability, strength, and ease of application, which allows contractors to "go green" without compromising performance, cost, or simplicity. It has excellent water resistance, permeability, impact and abrasion resistance as well as resistance to mold and mildew.

Andrew Dennis, Chainman & Founder of GigaCrete, said, "I love the energy and enthusiasm that ICF uses to bring our product to the cannabis industry. We look forward to becoming the product that protects the indoor agricultural industry from mold, mildew and high energy costs."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is committed to bring advanced green concepts for the building of commercial cannabis cultivation facilities, commercial buildings and residential construction. The company's mission is to make buildings more energy efficient, less susceptible to weather conditions and natural disasters and green friendly. ICF intends to dominate the insulated concrete forms market by becoming a one-stop-shop for insulated concrete building blocks, engineering services, cultivation consulting services, financing and project development, through partnerships with infrastructure, manufacturing and services companies. Please visit https://heretoserve.tech/.

