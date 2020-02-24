Log in
ICI Reveals Ethernet-based FMX 320 and FMX 640 Infrared Cameras for Industrial Inspection and Scientific Research, Expanding to Security and Medical Fields

02/24/2020 | 08:45am EST

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Cameras Incorporated, a long-time player in the thermal and infrared camera industry, has just launched its series of fixed mounted Ethernet based cameras which can be used for process control, research and development, machine vision, medical research, security, and many other applications. The FMX 640 and FMX 320 cameras are sensitive, extremely accurate, and are Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE) compliant. They are available for purchase today and are made to order in the USA.

The FMX 640 and FMX 320 operate via PoE and have Ethernet output. They are manufactured with a standard spectral band of 7 μm – 14 μm; a broadband version with a spectral range of 3 μm – 14 μm is also available for purchase. ICI also offers 316 stainless steel explosion proof enclosures for high stress environments as well as standard security enclosures for these devices.

The FMX series cameras combine ICI's award-winning IR Flash Pro and MultiCam software with the most sensitive uncooled forward looking infrared (FLIR) sensors in the industry, offering unmatched image quality with state-of-the-art radiometric accuracy. Users can receive real-time radiometric data streamed directly to any desktop, laptop, or embedded system. They can integrate with touchscreen devices and touch-enabled monitors. Windows and Linux software, drivers and SDKs are available for custom applications.

Several optics and a wide range of calibrations can be requested, including:

  • Lens Options:
    • 8 mm (80° FOV), 12.5 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, 33 mm, 50 mm, 75 mm, 100 mm, and 200 mm
    • Close-Up lens, Microscope, and Custom Lenses Available
  • Calibration Options:
    • Industrial (-40 °C to 500 °C)
    • High* Temperature (up to 2000 °C)
    • Medical (20 °C to 50 °C)

Key Features:

  • Multi-device Linking
  • Radiometric Data Streaming
  • Integrates into Embedded Systems
  • Unmatched Image Sensitivity
  • Enclosures Available

For more information about Infrared Cameras Inc. visit: www.infraredcameras.com 
For more information about the FMX Series, visit: http://bit.ly/37pkAAu

Contact: Gary Strahan
(409) 861-0788 Phone
(866) 861-0788 Toll Free
234505@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ici-reveals-ethernet-based-fmx-320-and-fmx-640-infrared-cameras-for-industrial-inspection-and-scientific-research-expanding-to-security-and-medical-fields-301009173.html

SOURCE Infrared Cameras Inc


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
