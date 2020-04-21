Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICI launches new online child labour risk calculator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:11am EDT

21 April 2020

Following a study that found a limited set of characteristics can predict a community's child labour risk, the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI) has developed a new online calculator that helps civil society, governments and the cocoa industry estimate child labour risk.

Measuring child labour is time consuming and costly. Traditional child labour surveys require hundreds of interviews with children and their families. But now, ICI has developed an online tool consisting of just 12 questions that can offer an immediate and rapid estimation of a community's child labour risk.

The tool is based on research commissioned by ICI using data from 258 cocoa-growing communities in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana. It found that a limited range of questions can accurately predict a community's risk, placing it into one of three categories: lower, medium or higher risk of child labour.

ICI's online tool offers two data-driven models designed specifically for Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana. Each contains questions on community characteristics, such as the presence of a primary school, that have been shown to relate to child labour risk.

'Understanding the level of risk is an essential first step in tackling child labour,' explains Megan Passey, ICI's Head of Knowledge and Learning. 'With this tool stakeholders can identify the highest risk communities quickly, and more effectively prioritise communities most in need of support.'

Once identified, further assessment is needed to help understand each community's needs and priorities in more detail. A more detailed community needs assessment, for example using ICI's Protective Cocoa Community Framework (PCCF) tool can be used to identify priority needs, such as development of education facilities, or alternative income activities for women.

ICI's online child labour risk calculator and data collection tools are freely available to use for all.

Access the Risk Calculator here.

The risk calculator was developed following a study by the Understanding Children's Work (UCW) Programme, a joint initiative by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Bank. It was funded by the Jacobs Foundation, the Chocoloney Foundation, the Lindt Cocoa Foundation, and several ICI Board Members.

Read the summary report: Using community level data to understand child labour risk in cocoa-growing areas of Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana.

Disclaimer

ICI - International Cocoa Initiative published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aSAP : reverts to sole CEO to handle coronavirus pandemic
RE
01:41aRESURS PUBL : April 2020
PU
01:41aMoscow Exchange announces changes to trading in the Light Sweet Crude Oil futures contract nearest to expiry
PU
01:37aYEESTOR Acquired EpoStar and Secured a Significant Series B Funding
BU
01:36aADYEN N : publishes Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
01:36aFABEGE : Interim report, January-March 2020
PU
01:36aSTORA ENSO OYJ : Interim Report January–March 2020
PU
01:36aSTORA ENSO OYJ : new dividend proposal and Annual General Meeting date
PU
01:36aSTORA ENSO OYJ : financial reports and AGM in 2021
PU
01:36aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim Financial Report January–March 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : U.S. crude futures turn positive after historic slide, Brent dips
2BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
3WTI : Global Stocks Drop as Turmoil Grips Oil Market
4Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis, appoints administrator to find investor
5FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS Q120 TRADING UPDATE
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group