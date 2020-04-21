ICI launches new online child labour risk calculator

21 April 2020

Following a study that found a limited set of characteristics can predict a community's child labour risk, the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI) has developed a new online calculator that helps civil society, governments and the cocoa industry estimate child labour risk.

Measuring child labour is time consuming and costly. Traditional child labour surveys require hundreds of interviews with children and their families. But now, ICI has developed an online tool consisting of just 12 questions that can offer an immediate and rapid estimation of a community's child labour risk.

The tool is based on research commissioned by ICI using data from 258 cocoa-growing communities in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana. It found that a limited range of questions can accurately predict a community's risk, placing it into one of three categories: lower, medium or higher risk of child labour.

ICI's online tool offers two data-driven models designed specifically for Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana. Each contains questions on community characteristics, such as the presence of a primary school, that have been shown to relate to child labour risk.

'Understanding the level of risk is an essential first step in tackling child labour,' explains Megan Passey, ICI's Head of Knowledge and Learning. 'With this tool stakeholders can identify the highest risk communities quickly, and more effectively prioritise communities most in need of support.'

Once identified, further assessment is needed to help understand each community's needs and priorities in more detail. A more detailed community needs assessment, for example using ICI's Protective Cocoa Community Framework (PCCF) tool can be used to identify priority needs, such as development of education facilities, or alternative income activities for women.

ICI's online child labour risk calculator and data collection tools are freely available to use for all.

Access the Risk Calculator here.

The risk calculator was developed following a study by the Understanding Children's Work (UCW) Programme, a joint initiative by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Bank. It was funded by the Jacobs Foundation, the Chocoloney Foundation, the Lindt Cocoa Foundation, and several ICI Board Members.

Read the summary report: Using community level data to understand child labour risk in cocoa-growing areas of Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana.