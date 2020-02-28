Log in
ICI's Ethernet-based Fixed Mounted Infrared Cameras Expand into Medical and Security Fields to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

02/28/2020 | 08:42am EST

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Cameras Inc. has calibrated its series of fixed mounted Ethernet based cameras for medical and security applications to curb the spread of the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19. The FMX 640 and FMX 320 cameras are sensitive, extremely accurate, and are Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE) compliant. They are available for purchase today and are made to order in the USA.

The FMX series cameras operate via PoE and have Ethernet output to provide accurate skin surface temperature readings from the first 1/1000th inch of epidermal layer. Systems such as these are intended for adjunct use with other clinical diagnostic procedures to help curb the spread of infectious diseases. They are approved for use in hospitals, sub-acute healthcare settings, and public areas such as airports and schools.

Using ICI's MultiCam software, more than one device can be linked to create a chain of inspection points. When combined with ICI's award-winning IR Flash Pro software users receive unmatched image quality and state-of-the-art radiometric accuracy streamed in real-time to any desktop, laptop, or embedded system. Users can integrate the system with touchscreen devices and touch-enabled monitors. Several optics are available as well as Windows and Linux software, drivers and SDKs for custom applications.

ICI's infrared devices were originally brought to the public's eye during the 2002 SARS, the 2009 H1N1, and the 2014 Ebola outbreaks. CEO and founder of Infrared Cameras Inc., Gary Strahan, was recently interviewed by the New York Times, Forbes, and local Beaumont news channel KFDM who are covering ICI's effort to deter the spread of the COVID-19 virus using non-contact radiometry.

As of the writing of this press release, there have been 2,708 deaths out of 80,413 cases from the coronavirus outbreak for a 3.37% mortality rate. In comparison, influenza has a 0.1% mortality rate and the Spanish Flu, which killed over 20 million people in 1918, is the deadliest by far at a 10% mortality rate. Out of the first 100 coronavirus patients, 11 people have died.
ICI is committed to doing everything in its power to halt the spread of this serious virus.

For more information about Infrared Cameras Inc. visit: www.infraredcameras.com 
For more information about the FMX Series, visit: http://bit.ly/37pkAAu

Contact: Gary Strahan
(409) 861-0788 Phone
(866) 861-0788 Toll Free
235042@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icis-ethernet-based-fixed-mounted-infrared-cameras-expand-into-medical-and-security-fields-to-prevent-spread-of-covid-19-301012944.html

SOURCE Infrared Cameras Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
