ICIT Honors Dr. Ron Ross (NIST) and Suzette Kent (OMB) at 2019 ICIT Gala & Benefit

11/27/2019 | 04:18pm EST

Washington D.C., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICIT (Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology) honored Dr. Ron Ross (Fellow, NIST) and Suzette Kent (Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget) as its 2019 Pioneer and 2019 Pinnacle Award Recipient respectively.  The honorees were recognized at the 2019 ICIT Gala & Benefit held Nov 7, 2019, at the St. Regis in Washington, D.C.

ICIT Pioneers are globally recognized national security leaders who have made significant contributions in advancing cybersecurity values and improving security at the highest levels of government, defense, and commercial critical infrastructures both domestically and abroad. Dr. Ross joins an elite group of ICIT Pioneers, including a retired Navy Admiral and Army General, both of whom were former directors of the National Security Agency (NSA), and a former national security advisor to the President of the United States.

The ICIT Pinnacle Award is given to an individual whose career has led them to the highest levels of service to the government and whose contributions to the Nation include a legacy of guidance, programs, and initiatives that improve the resiliency of our public and private critical infrastructure sectors and empower generations of technology and cybersecurity leaders. Ms. Kent becomes the most recent recipient of this award, following senior executives from the Department of Energy, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and Office of Management and Budget.

“Our annual Gala is a magical evening where the community comes together to reflect on our accomplishments and mission, strengthen the bonds that unite us, and of course, celebrate individuals who are making extraordinary contributions to the Nation's security," said ICIT's executive director Parham Eftekhari.  "This year, we were humbled to honor Dr. Ron Ross, an absolute icon among cybersecurity professionals, and Suzette Kent, a leader whose federal IT modernization effort will benefit citizens for decades.”

The ICIT Gala & Benefit is attended by public and private sector leaders who are dedicated to national security and who support ICIT’s mission of improving critical infrastructure resiliency through technology modernization and cybersecurity.  During his remarks, Mr. Eftekhari celebrated the institute’s upcoming 5th anniversary and thanked ICIT Fellows and members for their collaboration and support. 

ICIT’s 2020 plans include expansion of its educational boardrooms and briefings, digital events, freely available research papers, and individual membership program.

About ICIT

ICIT is a 501(c)3 non-partisan cybersecurity & technology think tank with a mission to cultivate a cybersecurity renaissance that will improve the resiliency of our Nation’s critical infrastructure sectors, defend our democratic institutions, and empower generations of cybersecurity leaders. Our freely available research and educational events offer a trusted source of objective learning for public and private sector policymakers, technology leaders, and business executives. Together, we can defend against today’s vulnerabilities while changing cultures for a more secure future.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
