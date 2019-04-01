ICIT Publishes an Analysis of Responses to Senator Warner's Questions on Health Sector Cybersecurity

In the analysis, ICIT identified several common themes and key takeaways, including:
Healthcare Entities Need to Collaborate
Healthcare Stakeholders Need to Be Proactive About Cybersecurity
Healthcare Networks are Becoming More Complex Because of IT/OT Convergence and Must Be Secured
Emerging Cybersecurity Legislation Should be Proactive and Actionable
A National Strategy is Necessary, and Federal Guidance Must be Clarified
Governance Should Incentivize Security Rather than Penalize Infractions
Safe Harbor May Be Necessary for Certified and HIPAA Compliant Entities
Certification Programs Would Increase Security Past Minimal Compliance
The publication contains direct quotes and insights from the responses of AdvaMed, American Hospital Association (AHA), American Medical Association (AMA), College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC), HITRUST, and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).
"We are excited to publish this document as a resource for public and private sector leaders who are committed to better understanding insights from some of the Nation's top health sector cybersecurity experts," said Parham Eftekhari, Executive Director at ICIT. ‘As a non-partisan think tank, our intention is to create awareness on this effort to proactively engage a critical infrastructure sector in improving its resiliency as well as provide meaningful analysis and education on the challenges facing the health sector.”
