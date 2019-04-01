ICIT Publishes an Analysis of Responses to Senator Warner's Questions on Health Sector Cybersecurity

Chicago, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) published a brief entitled “An Analysis of Responses to Senator Warner’s Health Sector Cybersecurity Inquiries: The Benefits of Proactive Engagement and What We Can Glean from These Questions and Responses,” which offers an analysis of several public responses to a recent letter issued by Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) inquiring about the cybersecurity of our Nation’s health sector, and the questions themselves.

In the analysis, ICIT identified several common themes and key takeaways, including:

Healthcare Entities Need to Collaborate

Healthcare Stakeholders Need to Be Proactive About Cybersecurity

Healthcare Networks are Becoming More Complex Because of IT/OT Convergence and Must Be Secured

Emerging Cybersecurity Legislation Should be Proactive and Actionable

A National Strategy is Necessary, and Federal Guidance Must be Clarified

Governance Should Incentivize Security Rather than Penalize Infractions

Safe Harbor May Be Necessary for Certified and HIPAA Compliant Entities

Certification Programs Would Increase Security Past Minimal Compliance

The publication contains direct quotes and insights from the responses of AdvaMed, American Hospital Association (AHA), American Medical Association (AMA), College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC), HITRUST, and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

"We are excited to publish this document as a resource for public and private sector leaders who are committed to better understanding insights from some of the Nation's top health sector cybersecurity experts," said Parham Eftekhari, Executive Director at ICIT. ‘As a non-partisan think tank, our intention is to create awareness on this effort to proactively engage a critical infrastructure sector in improving its resiliency as well as provide meaningful analysis and education on the challenges facing the health sector.”

About: ICIT is a 501(c)3 non-partisan cybersecurity think tank with a mission to cultivate a cybersecurity renaissance that will improve the resiliency of our Nation’s critical infrastructure sectors, defend our democratic institutions, and empower generations of cybersecurity leaders. Our freely available research, Fellows, and educational events offer a trusted source of objective learning for public and private sector policymakers, technology and cybersecurity leaders, and business executives. Together, we can defend today’s vulnerabilities while changing cultures for a more secure future.

