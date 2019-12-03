Log in
ICIT and Cybrary form Strategic Partnership for Technical Cybersecurity Skills Training

12/03/2019 | 12:16pm EST

Washington D.C., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ICIT (Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology), the nation’s leading cybersecurity think tank and Cybrary, a cybersecurity and IT workforce development platform, announced a strategic partnership proving all individual and corporate ICIT members will receive an exclusive discount on Cybrary’s cybersecurity and IT offerings.

Individual ICIT members will be eligible for a discounted Insider Pro subscription, and corporate ICIT Members will receive discounts on a Cybrary for Business subscription for their team. This offering will give organizations the tools they need to assess, develop, and measure their technical organization's security skills giving them the ability to identify gaps, increase efficiency, and reduce risk.

"We are excited to partner with ICIT to deliver Cybersecurity and IT workforce development resources to their members,” said Ralph Sita, CEO and Co-Founder of Cybrary “ICIT and Cybrary have a shared mission of empowering the next generation of Cyber leaders, and we are looking forward to working on this together. It is important for us to do our part in securing our nation's critical infrastructure."

"Adding value to our membership offering is a strategic priority for ICIT going into 2020," said ICIT's executive director Parham Eftekhari.  "We are thrilled to partner with the forward-thinking leaders at Cybrary to offer our members access to their incredible library of tools in support of their current and future developmental needs.”

In addition to the significant discounts offered on the Cybrary Insider Pro subscription, ICIT individual membership benefits include monthly member-only analyst reports providing analysis and tracking of cybersecurity and technology legislation and federal agency initiatives, invitations and member-only discounts to ICIT and partner events, member research and news alerts, and more. Individual memberships are available for $150 - $250 per year.

Corporate members receive company-wide individual member licenses with full member benefits as well as other benefits, including recognition on the ICIT website, content sharing, and opportunities to contribute to ICIT thought leadership research, publications, and events.

About ICIT

ICIT is a 501(c)3 non-partisan cybersecurity & technology think tank with a mission to cultivate a cybersecurity renaissance that will improve the resiliency of our nation's critical infrastructure sectors, defend our democratic institutions, and empower generations of cybersecurity leaders. Our freely available research and educational events offer a trusted source of objective learning for public and private sector policymakers, technology leaders, and business executives. Together, we can defend against today's vulnerabilities while changing cultures for a more secure future.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is a cybersecurity and IT workforce development platform. Its ecosystem of people, companies, content, and technologies converge to create an ever-growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cybersecurity learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Cybrary has received industry recognition since its 2015 founding, often being named as an innovator and pioneer in cyber and IT development. Since January 2015, Cybrary has grown its user base to over 2.5 million and has 96% of Fortune 1000 companies learning on their platform.

Parham Eftekhari
ICIT (Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology)
202-600-7250
info@icitech.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
