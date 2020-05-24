ICL – Israel : Group– The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative Action

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any
discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original
Israel Corporation Ltd.
|
Registrar Number: 520028010
|
Form 121
|
Public
|
|
Date of Transmission: May 24, 2020
|
|
Reference: 2020-01- 051486
|
To:
|
To:
|
The Securities Authority
|
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
|
www.isa.gov.il
|
www.tase.co.il
Immediate Report
The Event: ICL GROUP - The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative Action Against Former
Office Holders of the Company
Office Holders of the Company
Attached is an immediate report Of ICL GROUP - The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative
Action Against Former Office Holders of the Company.
The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations
The date when the event first became known to the corporation: May 22, 2020
Time: 15:30
Name of report authorized signatories who are authorized to sign in the name of the corporation:
|
|
Name of the signor
|
Position
|
|
|
|
1
|
Yoav Doplet
|
CEO
|
|
|
|
2
|
Maya Alcheh Kaplan
|
Other
|
|
|
Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary
|
|
|
Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan
Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary
Signing Date: May 24, 2020
Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's
Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.
E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.
May 22, 2020
The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative Action Against Former Office Holders of the
Company
Further to the Company's immediate report dated January 18, 2018, and to Item 8 of the Company's annual reports for 2019, published on March 5, 2020, regarding an application filed by an ICL shareholder for the approval of a derivative action against three former officeholders of the Company's subsidiary, Dead Sea Works Ltd, following claims relating to damages caused in the late 1990s and early 2000s to certain bridges in Israel, allegedly as a result of potash leaks from DSW trucks on their way to Eilat port, the Company hereby reports, that yesterday (May 21, 2020), the Tel-Aviv District Court rejected the said application for a derivative action and ruled expenses against the plaintiff.
Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.
Position: Company Secretary
Signature Date: May 22, 2020
|
