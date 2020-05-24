Log in
ICL – Israel : Group– The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative Action

05/24/2020 | 06:18am EDT

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010

Form 121

Public

Date of Transmission: May 24, 2020

Reference: 2020-01- 051486

To:

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: ICL GROUP - The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative Action Against Former

Office Holders of the Company

Attached is an immediate report Of ICL GROUP - The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative

Action Against Former Office Holders of the Company.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: May 22, 2020

Time: 15:30

Name of report authorized signatories who are authorized to sign in the name of the corporation:

Name of the signor

Position

1

Yoav Doplet

CEO

2

Maya Alcheh Kaplan

Other

Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: May 24, 2020

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's

Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.

E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.

May 22, 2020

The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative Action Against Former Office Holders of the

Company

Further to the Company's immediate report dated January 18, 2018, and to Item 8 of the Company's annual reports for 2019, published on March 5, 2020, regarding an application filed by an ICL shareholder for the approval of a derivative action against three former officeholders of the Company's subsidiary, Dead Sea Works Ltd, following claims relating to damages caused in the late 1990s and early 2000s to certain bridges in Israel, allegedly as a result of potash leaks from DSW trucks on their way to Eilat port, the Company hereby reports, that yesterday (May 21, 2020), the Tel-Aviv District Court rejected the said application for a derivative action and ruled expenses against the plaintiff.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: Company Secretary

Signature Date: May 22, 2020

PRESS CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Adi Bajayo

Dudi Musler

Scherf Communications

Investor Relations Manager

+972-52-4454789

+972-3-6844448

mailto:Adi@scherfcom.com

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

23 Aranha St, Millennium Tower, Tel-Aviv 61070

61070 ביבא-לת ,םוינלימה לדגמ ,23 אינרא 'חר

Tel. 03-6844404Fax. 03-6844484

03-6844484 .סקפ 03-6844404 .לט

www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 24 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 10:17:06 UTC
