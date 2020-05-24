ICL – Israel : Group– The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative Action

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010 Form 121 Public Date of Transmission: May 24, 2020 Reference: 2020-01- 051486

To: To: The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: ICL GROUP - The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative Action Against Former

Office Holders of the Company

Attached is an immediate report Of ICL GROUP - The Israeli Court Rejects a Request for a Derivative

Action Against Former Office Holders of the Company.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: May 22, 2020

Time: 15:30

