ICL – Israel : Israel Corp. Reports its First Quarter of 2020

Israel Corp. Reports Results for First Quarter of 2020
Tel Aviv, May 26, 2020. Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2020.
Selected Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2020:
|
$m
|
Q1/20
|
Q1/19
|
IC share in ICL profit
|
28
|
65
|
IC share in Bazan profit
|
(48)
|
21
|
Amortization of excess cost
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter level
|
(19)
|
(19)
|
Tax income (expenses) of IC headquarters
|
(1)
|
1
|
Net Profit (Loss) to company's shareholders
|
(42)
|
65
Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level1
As of March 31, 2020, total financial liabilities were $1,501 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $510 million.
Net debt as of March 31, 2020 totaled $1,014 million. The net debt includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which increase the economic value of the financial liabilities in the amount of $23 million. As of December 31, 2019, the net debt was $981m.
Additional updates
Following the outbreak of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and its spread to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world and in Israel as well. The spread of the virus has, among other things, disrupted the supply chain, decreased global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as the decline in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world.
As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies and the market value of its traded held companies. For more details see detailed report.
1 Israel Corp and its wholly owned controlled headquarter companies.
|
IC Total Assets, Net
|
|
|
$m
|
31/03/2020
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
ICL (~587m shares, market value2)
|
1,858
|
|
Bazan (~1,058m shares , market value2)
|
288
|
|
Total Assets
|
2,146
|
|
IC's Net Debt
|
1,014
|
|
Total Assets, net
|
1,132
About Israel Corporation
IC is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets. We strive to generate return on our investment through active board participations and our operational and managerial expertise. Our current core holdings include c.46% stake in Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL, TASE:ICL) and a c.33% stake in the Bazan Group (TASE:ORL). IC is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is a TA-35 index constituent.
IC is rated ilA/Stable by Standard & Poor's Maalot.
For further information on IC, see IC's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.
Please also see IC company website http://www.israelcorp.comfor additional information. Convenience Translation
The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of IC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.
Investor Relations Contacts
Idan Hizki
Senior Director, Business Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +972 3 684 4500
idanh@israelcorp.com
2 As of March 31 2020.
2020 תנשל ןושארה ןועברל תואצות - לארשיל הרבחה
םויב םייתסה רשא ןושארה ןועברל היתואצות תא םויה החוויד לארשיל הרבחה ,2020 ,יאמב 26 ,ביבא לת
.2020 ,סרמב 31
|
|
|
2020 תנשל ןושארה ןועברל תורחבנ תואצות
|
Q1/19
|
Q1/20
|
רלוד ינוילימ
|
65
|
28
|
ל"יכ יחוורב הרבחה קלח
|
21
|
)48(
|
ן"זב יחוורב הרבחה קלח
|
)3(
|
(2)
|
תולע יפדוע תתחפה
|
(19(
|
)19(
|
הרבחה הטמב תורחאו תויללכו הלהנה ,ןומימ
|
1
|
)1(
|
הרבחה הטמב סמ )תואצוה( תוסנכה
|
|
|
|
65
|
)42(
|
הרבחב תוינמה ילעבל יקנ )דספה( חוור
3לארשיל הרבחה לש הטמה תמרב תוליזנו ןומימה תורוקמ
ןוילימ 1,501 -כ לש ךסל ומכתסה ,2020 סרמב 31 םויל הטמה תורבחו הרבחה לש תויסנניפה תויובייחתהה ףקיה ןוילימ 510 -כ לש םוכסב חודה דעומל ומכתסה הטמה תורבחו הרבחה לש םיליזנ םיעצמאב תועקשהה תרתי .רלוד
.רלוד
ללוכ וטנ בוחה .רלוד ןוילימ 1,014 -כ הניה חודה דעומל הטמה תורבחו הרבחה לש וטנ ,תויסנניפה תויובייחתהה תויובייחתהה תא תילכלכ הלידגמ רשא ,תיבירו עבטמ תפלחה תואקסע לש ןגוהה יוושה תרתי לש התעפשה תא
.רלוד ןוילימ 981 לע ודמע וטנ תויסנניפה תויובייחתהה 2019 רבמצדב 31 םויל ןוכנ .רלוד ןוילימ 23 -כ לש ךסב
םיפסונ םינוכדע
תובר תונידמל ותוטשפתהו ,2019 רבמצד שדוחב ,ןיסב )COVID-19( הנורוקה ףיגנ לש תוצרפתהה תובקעב תוטשפתה .לארשיב םגו םלועב םיבר םירוזאב תילכלכה תוליעפה יפקיהב הדירי הלח ,2020 תנש תליחתב תופסונ הקוסעתו העונת תולבגמל ,תימלועה הרובחתה ףקיהב הדיריל ,הקפסאה תרשרשב שובישל רתיה ןיב המרג ףיגנה םיקוושב תורוחס לשו םיסנניפ םיסכנ לש יוושב תודיריל ןכו םלועב תורחא תולשממו לארשי תלשממ וזירכה ןהילע תוקזחומה תורבחה תואצותמ רקיעב תועפשומ הרבחה לש תויפסכה היתואצות תוקזחה תרבחכ .םלועבו ץראב
.טרופמ חוויד האר םיפסונ םיטרפל .הדי לע תוקזחומה תורחסנה תורבחה לש קושה יוושמו הלש
|
|
|
לארשיל הרבחב וטנ ,םיסכנ ךס
|
31/03/2020
|
|
רלוד ינוילמ
|
|
|
|
םיסכנ
|
1,858
|
)4קוש יווש ,תוינמ ןוילמ 587 -כ ( ל"יכ
|
288
|
)2קוש יווש ,תוינמ ןוילמ 1,058 -כ( ן"זב
|
|
2,146
|
|
םיסכנ ךס
|
1,014
|
|
וטנ תויסנניפ תויובייחתה
|
|
1,132
|
|
וטנ ,םיסכנ ךס
.האלמה התולעבב רשא הטמה תורבחו לארשיל הרבח 3
.2020 סרמל 31-ל ןוכנ הריגס ריחמ פ"ע 4
לארשיל הרבחה לע דעי יקוושו תוקזח תולהנה םע תויתוכיא תורבחב העיקשמו הקיזחמ רשא ,תירוביצ תרבח הניה לארשיל הרבחה הרבחה .םיססובמ לוצינבו תורבחה לש םינוירוטקרידב הליעפ תופתתשה תועצמאב היתועקשה לע האושת רצייל תפאוש לארשיל
.הרבחה תלהנה לש ילועפתהו ילוהינה ןויסנה רחסמל תומושר לארשיל הרבחה תוינמ .ן"זב תצובקב 33% -כו ל"יכב 46% -כ תוללוכ תעכ הרבחה תוקזחה
.35 -א"ת דדמב הללוכ הרבחה ףסונב ,ביבא לתב ע"ינל הסרובב
.Standard & Poor's Maalot ידי לע הביצי תיזחת םע ilA תגרודמ לארשיל הרבחה ע"ינל הסרובה לש םיחווידה רתאב אוצמל ןתינ ןתוא תוידימה היתועדוהב אוצמל ןתינ לארשיל הרבחה לע ףסונ עדימ
.http://maya.tase.co.ilתבותכב ביבא לתב
.http://www.israelcorp.comתבותכב לארשיל הרבחה לש טנרטניאה רתאב אוצמל םג ןתינ ףסונ עדימ
הצלמה הווהמ וניאו העקשה תטלחה תלבקל סיסב הווהמ וניא ,דבלב תוחונ תרטמל גצומ ,וז העדוהב לולכה עדימה תנמ לעו דבלב תיתיצמת הניה וז העדוה .ילאיצנטופ עיקשמ וא עיקשמ לש תעד לוקישל ףילחת אל ןכו ,תעד תווח וא
.הסרובלו ע"ינ תושרל הרבחה לש םיאלמה םיחווידב ןייעל שי ,הרבחה תוליעפ לע האלמ הנומת לבקל דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ לע ססובמה ,דיתעה יבגל יאדו יתלב עדימ ונה דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ .דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ לולכל הלולע וז העדוה
.ח"ודה ךיראתל ןוכנ הלש תונווכ וא הרבחה לש תוכרעה ללוכו ,ח"ודה ךיראתב הרבחב תמייקה היצמרופניא
.הז עדיממ תועמתשמ וא תוכרעומה תואצותה ןמ יתוהמ ןפואב תונוש תויהל תויושע לעופב תואצותה
םיעיקשמ ירשק תקלחמ רשק יטרפ
יקזח ןדיע םיעיקשמ ירשקו יקסע חותיפ ריכב רוטקריד 03-6844500 :ןופלט
idanh@israelcorp.com
