ICL – Israel : Israel Corp. Reports its First Quarter of 2020

Israel Corp. Reports Results for First Quarter of 2020

Tel Aviv, May 26, 2020. Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2020.

Selected Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2020:

$m Q1/20 Q1/19 IC share in ICL profit 28 65 IC share in Bazan profit (48) 21 Amortization of excess cost (2) (3) Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter level (19) (19) Tax income (expenses) of IC headquarters (1) 1 Net Profit (Loss) to company's shareholders (42) 65

Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level1

As of March 31, 2020, total financial liabilities were $1,501 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $510 million.

Net debt as of March 31, 2020 totaled $1,014 million. The net debt includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which increase the economic value of the financial liabilities in the amount of $23 million. As of December 31, 2019, the net debt was $981m.

Additional updates

Following the outbreak of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and its spread to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world and in Israel as well. The spread of the virus has, among other things, disrupted the supply chain, decreased global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as the decline in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world.

As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies and the market value of its traded held companies. For more details see detailed report.

1 Israel Corp and its wholly owned controlled headquarter companies.