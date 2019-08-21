Log in
ICMA-RC Adds Alexa Capabilities for Public Employees

08/21/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC has announced the launch of Amazon Alexa capabilities, making the innovative voice activation technology available for more than 1.4 million participant accounts. Participants can now request certain account details by using voice commands to obtain their account balance, contribution amount, and year-to-date rate of return, among other information.  The voice commands will be recognized through Amazon products; or through an Alexa app on a smartphone.

"Digital capabilities, such as Alexa, are a top priority for ICMA-RC, and it puts us even closer to our participants,” said ICMA-RC President and CEO Bob Schultze. “Giving participants access to account information on the devices they use on a daily basis allows us to engage them in a practical way.”

"ICMA-RC continues to evolve its technology-driven services for our public employee participants,” said Karla Gill, ICMA-RC Senior Vice President, Chief Information & Innovation Officer. “Our goal in providing participants with ways to quickly access their account information through Alexa is to further assist them in making informed decisions that will lead to optimal retirement outcomes.”

For a complete list of ICMA-RC’s Alexa skills, click [HERE].

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation that, with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has approximately $57 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2019). ICMA-RC is focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector retirement accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC's mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

 

Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
apritchet@icmarc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
