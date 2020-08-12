ICMA-RC Honors Fallen Public Sector Employees by Providing Scholarships to their Families
0
08/12/2020 | 10:20am EDT
Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Board of Directors is pleased to announce it has awarded nearly $60,000 in post-secondary educational scholarships to the 38 recipients listed below for the 2020-2021 academic year. Since its inception, the ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship Fund has raised over $1.3 million and awarded more than 450 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation.
“Despite this being a unique year, leaving families and schools facing uncertainty, we know these students have a bright future ahead of them,” said ICMA-RC CEO and President, Lynne Ford, who also serves as President of the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund. “We are proud to be in a position to help make attending school in the fall a reality for these deserving students, whose parent or spouse made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community.”
Recipients are selected based on qualifications such as, financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received and work experience. Individuals who apply must be the surviving child or spouse of a public employee who died in the line of duty. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or post-secondary vocational or technical school.
About the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund
The Fund is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity founded by ICMA-RC in 2001. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations. Additional information on donating and the scholarship application can be found at www.icmarc.org/scholarship.
About ICMA-RC
Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work towards achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
apritchet@icmarc.org