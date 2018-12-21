Log in
ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications for 2019-2020 Academic Year

12/21/2018 | 05:52pm CET

WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund (ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship Fund), which provides financial assistance for postsecondary education to the surviving children and spouses of local and state government employees, is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 academic year at www.icmarc.org/scholarship.

2018 was a successful year for the ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship Fund, awarding more than $50,000 in scholarships to recipients ranging in ages from 17 to 54. Scholarships are awarded to full-time students who attend or plan to attend a two- or four-year accredited college, university, or vocational school to pursue undergraduate, graduate, or vocational study. 

Finalists are selected based on financial need, achievements, and qualifications such as academic record, participation, and leadership in school and community activities, honors, work experience, goals and personal recommendations. This year’s application deadline is March 15, 2019. Applicants will receive notification in advance of the 2019 academic year.

Established to honor the lives of our nation’s police officers, firefighters, and other local and state government employees who have died in the line of duty, the ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship Fund has raised over $1 million toward scholarships since 2001.

 

About the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund

The Fund is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity founded by ICMA-RC in 2001. Financial support for the scholarships is provided by individuals, foundations, organizations and ICMA-RC. Further information and the application for future scholarships can be found at www.icmarc.org/scholarship.

 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $55 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2018), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org  or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
2029628067
apritchet@icmarc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
