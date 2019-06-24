ICMA-RC named a Washington Post “Top Workplace” for 2019

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as one of the Washington Post’s “Top Workplaces” in 2019. The award recognizes companies in the D.C. area that are ranked highest by their employees on a variety of criteria including employee appreciation, meaningfulness of work and company values. The award also recognizes the firm’s robust benefits package—including health, dental and vision care, life insurance, retirement planning and employee education and development programs.

“I am incredibly proud to be a member of the ICMA-RC team, a non-profit financial services organization, that was founded to provide retirement plans for those who serve their communities,” says ICMA-RC President and CEO, Bob Schultze. “Our mission focus carries through our corporate culture, which not only helps us attract and retain excellent employees, but also to deliver exceptional service and retirement solutions. We are very pleased to be recognized for these efforts by the Washington Post.”

“At ICMA-RC, our goal is to promote a healthy, productive workplace where every associate can reach his or her potential and to create an environment that recognizes the value and diversity for individuals that fosters respect throughout our entire organization,” says Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Catherine Leggett. “We take great pride in our people and in the work we do to help our public-sector clients and their participants prepare so they can enjoy a secure retirement. “

The Washington Post honor is the latest in a series of awards recognizing ICMA-RC’s achievements. Over the past five years the firm and its clients have received more than 115 technology, service and education awards.

