Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICMA-RC named a Washington Post “Top Workplace” for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:04pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as one of the Washington Post’s “Top Workplaces” in 2019. The award recognizes companies in the D.C. area that are ranked highest by their employees on a variety of criteria including employee appreciation, meaningfulness of work and company values. The award also recognizes the firm’s robust benefits package—including health, dental and vision care, life insurance, retirement planning and employee education and development programs.

“I am incredibly proud to be a member of the ICMA-RC team, a non-profit financial services organization, that was founded to provide retirement plans for those who serve their communities,” says ICMA-RC President and CEO, Bob Schultze. “Our mission focus carries through our corporate culture, which not only helps us attract and retain excellent employees, but also to deliver exceptional service and retirement solutions. We are very pleased to be recognized for these efforts by the Washington Post.”

“At ICMA-RC, our goal is to promote a healthy, productive workplace where every associate can reach his or her potential and to create an environment that recognizes the value and diversity for individuals that fosters respect throughout our entire organization,” says Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Catherine Leggett. “We take great pride in our people and in the work we do to help our public-sector clients and their participants prepare so they can enjoy a secure retirement. “

The Washington Post honor is the latest in a series of awards recognizing ICMA-RC’s achievements. Over the past five years the firm and its clients have received more than 115 technology, service and education awards.

Contact info:

Aprile Pritchet

ICMA-RC

apritchet@icmarc.org

2029628067

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/991bc6ab-7a02-4fb8-9128-0eb8452e98ef

Primary Logo

ICMA-RC named a Washington Post “Top Workplace” for 2019

ICMA-RC named a Washington Post “Top Workplace” for 2019

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pCRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pBLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operation
AQ
04:31pAETHON MINERALS : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting and Grant of Stock Options
AQ
04:31pALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Announce Top-Line Results from the SOLACE Trial in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis
BU
04:31pCALYXT : ® Enters Commercial Soybean Crushing Agreement with Landus Cooperative
BU
04:31pProvident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name Ursuline Foley to the Board of Directors
GL
04:31pBERRY GLOBAL : Signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment
BU
04:31pTerritorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Special Dividend
GL
04:31pDavid's Bridal Appoints James Marcum as Chief Executive Officer
PR
04:31pMAXIMUS : Contact Centers in Georgia, Indiana, New York and Texas Recognized as Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2Oil mixed on crude demand fears and U.S.-Iran tensions
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
4CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Eldorado Resorts takes on bigger rivals with $8.5 billion Caesars buy
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About