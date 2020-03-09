ICO : DESPACTCH OF RESPONSE DOCUMENT IN RESPONSE TO VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY HEAD & SHOULDERS SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ICO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE SHARES ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

DESPATCH OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT
The Response Document containing, among other things, the letter from the Board, information on the Group, the letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Offer, and the letter from Ample Capital containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer, has been despatched to the Independent Shareholders on 9 March 2020 in accordance with the Takeovers Code.
WARNING
Shareholders are strongly advised to read carefully the Offer Document and the Response Document before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.
The Offer is subject to the Conditions and accordingly, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the Offer may or may not become unconditional.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.
By order of the Board
ICO Group Limited
Lee Cheong Yuen
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 9 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lee Cheong Yuen, Mr. Chan Kwok Pui and Mr. Tam Wing Yuen; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Tam Kwok Wah, Ms. Tuon Wai Man and Mr. Tso Hon Sai Bosco; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Cheung Siu Nang Bruce, Mr. Ko Sebastian Yat Fung and Ms. Kam Man Yi Margaret.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.