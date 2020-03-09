Log in
ICO : DESPACTCH OF RESPONSE DOCUMENT IN RESPONSE TO VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY HEAD & SHOULDERS SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ICO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE SHARES ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

03/09/2020 | 12:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ICO GROUP LIMITED

揚 科 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1460)

DESPACTCH OF RESPONSE DOCUMENT

IN RESPONSE TO

VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

BY HEAD & SHOULDERS SECURITIES LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL

OF ICO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN

THOSE SHARES ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED

BY TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED

AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

References are made to (i) the announcements dated 3 February 2020 and 24 February 2020 and the offer document dated 24 February 2020 (the "Offer Document") issued by Titan Wise Group Limited (the "Offeror") in relation to the voluntary conditional cash offer made by Head & Shoulders Securities Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror for all of the issued shares of ICO Group Limited (the "Company") (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) (the "Offer"); and (ii) the announcements dated 6 February 2020 and 20 February 2020 and the response document dated 9 March 2020 (the "Response Document") issued by the Company in relation to the Offer. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Response Document unless the context requires otherwise.

*  For identification purposes only

- 1 -

DESPATCH OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT

The Response Document containing, among other things, the letter from the Board, information on the Group, the letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Offer, and the letter from Ample Capital containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer, has been despatched to the Independent Shareholders on 9 March 2020 in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

WARNING

Shareholders are strongly advised to read carefully the Offer Document and the Response Document before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.

The Offer is subject to the Conditions and accordingly, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the Offer may or may not become unconditional.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

By order of the Board

ICO Group Limited

Lee Cheong Yuen

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lee Cheong Yuen, Mr. Chan Kwok Pui and Mr. Tam Wing Yuen; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Tam Kwok Wah, Ms. Tuon Wai Man and Mr. Tso Hon Sai Bosco; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Cheung Siu Nang Bruce, Mr. Ko Sebastian Yat Fung and Ms. Kam Man Yi Margaret.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

ICO Group Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 04:17:07 UTC
