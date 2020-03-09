ICO : DESPACTCH OF RESPONSE DOCUMENT IN RESPONSE TO VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY HEAD & SHOULDERS SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ICO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE SHARES ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ICO GROUP LIMITED

揚 科 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1460)

DESPACTCH OF RESPONSE DOCUMENT

IN RESPONSE TO

VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

BY HEAD & SHOULDERS SECURITIES LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL

OF ICO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN

THOSE SHARES ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED

BY TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED

AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

References are made to (i) the announcements dated 3 February 2020 and 24 February 2020 and the offer document dated 24 February 2020 (the "Offer Document") issued by Titan Wise Group Limited (the "Offeror") in relation to the voluntary conditional cash offer made by Head & Shoulders Securities Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror for all of the issued shares of ICO Group Limited (the "Company") (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) (the "Offer"); and (ii) the announcements dated 6 February 2020 and 20 February 2020 and the response document dated 9 March 2020 (the "Response Document") issued by the Company in relation to the Offer. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Response Document unless the context requires otherwise.

