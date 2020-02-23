ICO : DESPATCH OF OFFER DOCUMENT RELATING TO VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY HEAD & SHOULDER SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ICO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE SHARES ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY TITAN WISE GROUP LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

DESPATCH OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT
The Offer Document setting out, among others, (i) the expected timetable in respect of the Offer; and (ii) a letter from Head & Shoulders Securities, together with the accompanying Form of Acceptance, have been despatched to the Shareholders on Monday, 24 February 2020 in accordance with the Takeovers Code.
EXPECTED TIMETABLE
The timetable set out below is indicative and may be subject to changes. Any change to the timetable will be announced by the Offeror as and when appropriate. All the time and date references contained in this announcement refer to Hong Kong times and dates.
Despatch date of the Offer Document and
the accompanying Form of Acceptance (Note 1) . . . . . . Monday, 24 February 2020
Commencement date of the Offer (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 24 February 2020
Latest date for the posting of
the Response Document (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 9 March 2020
Latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer
on the First Closing Date (Notes 3, 4 and 5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . By 4 : 00 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020
Announcement of the results of the Offer and
the level of acceptance as at the First Closing Date on
the website of the Stock Exchange (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . By 7 : 00 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020
Latest date for posting of remittances for amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under
the Offer on or before the First Closing Date (assuming the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional in all respects
on the First Closing Date) (Note 6) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 1 April 2020
Latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer assuming that the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional in all respects
on the First Closing Date (Note 7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . By 4 : 00 p.m. on Monday, 6 April 2020
Latest time and date by which the Offer can become or
be declared unconditional as to acceptances (Note 8) . . . . . . . . . . By 7 : 00 p.m. on Friday, 24 April 2020