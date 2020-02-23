ICO : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF SHARES OF HK$0.0025 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ICO GROUP LIMITED 0 02/23/2020 | 05:44pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this form of acceptance and transfer (the "Form of Acceptance"), make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance. 香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會、香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司及香港中央結算有限公司對本接納及過戶表格（「接納表格」）之內容概不負責，對其 準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不對因本接納表格全部或任何部份內容而產生或因倚賴該等內容而引致之任何損失承擔任何責任。 Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as defined in the offer document dated 24 February 2020 (the "Offer Document") issued by Titan Wise Group Limited as the offeror (the "Offeror"). 除文義另有所指外，本接納表格所用詞語之定義與宏睿集團有限公司作為要約人（「要約人」）於二零二零年二月二十四日刊發之要約文件（「要約文件」）所界定者具有相同涵義。 FORM OF ACCEPTANCE FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER. 本接納表格在 閣下欲接納要約時適用。 ICO GROUP LIMITED 揚 科 集 團 有 限 公 司* (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） (Stock code: 1460) （股份代號：1460） FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF SHARES OF HK$0.0025 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ICO GROUP LIMITED 揚科集團有限公司 已發行股本中每股面值0.0025港元之股份之接納及過戶表格 All parts should be completed except the sections marked "Do not complete" 除註明「請勿填寫」的部份外，每項均須填妥 Receiving Agent Union Registrars Limited Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong 接收代理人 聯合證券登記有限公司 香港北角英皇道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室 FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby accept(s) the Offer and transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) specified below subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the accompanying Offer Document. 根據本表格及隨附的要約文件所載條款及條件，下列「轉讓人」現按下列代價，接納要約並將以下註明之股份轉讓予下列「承讓人」。 Number of Share(s) (Note 1) FIGURES WORDS 股份數目（附註1） 數目 大寫 Share certificate number(s) 股票號碼 Family name(s) or company name(s): Forename(s): TRANSFER FROM TRANSFEROR(S) 姓氏或公司名稱： 名字： name(s) and address(es) in full 轉讓自轉讓人全名及地址 Registered address: (EITHER TYPEWRITTEN OR WRITTEN IN 登記地址： BLOCK CAPITALS) （請用打字機或正楷填寫） Telephone number: 電話號碼： CONSIDERATION (Note 2) HK$0.05 in cash for each Offer Share 代價（附註2） 每股要約股份為現金0.05港元 Name 名稱： Titan Wise Group Limited TRANSFEREE 宏睿集團有限公司 Registered address 登記地址： 承讓人 3rd Floor, J&C Building, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, VG 1110 Occupation 職業： Corporation 法人團體 Signed by or on behalf of the Transferor in the presence of: 轉讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署： Signature of witness 見證人簽署 Name of witness 見證人姓名 Address of witness 見證人地址 Occupation of witness 見證人職業 Signature(s) of Transferor(s) or its duly authorized agent(s) with company chop (if applicable) 轉讓人或其正式授權代理人簽署及公司印章（如適用） Date of submission of this Form of Acceptance 提交本接納表格之日期 ALL JOINT HOLDERS MUST SIGN AND DATE HERE 所有聯名持有人 均須於本欄 個別簽署及 註明日期 Do not complete 請勿填寫 Signed by or on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of: For and on behalf of 代表 承讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署： Titan Wise Group Limited 宏睿集團有限公司 Signature of witness 見證人簽署 Name of witness 見證人姓名 Address of witness 見證人地址 Authorized Signatory(ies) 授權簽署人 Occupation of witness 見證人職業 Signature of Transferee or its duly authorized agent(s) 承讓人或其正式授權代理人簽署 Date of Transfer 轉讓日期 Note 1: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted or a number inserted is in excess of your registered holding of Shares or those physical Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the Offer and you have signed this Form of Acceptance, this Form of Acceptance will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected Form of Acceptance must be resubmitted and received by the Receiving Agent on or before the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer. 附註1： 請填上接納要約所涉及之股份總數。倘並無填寫數目或倘所填寫之總數大於 閣下登記持有之股份數目或提呈以供接納要約的該等實體股份數目，而 閣下已簽署本表格，則本表格將退回 閣下作更 正及再行提交。任何經更正之表格必須於接納要約之最後時間及日期或之前再行提交並送交接收代理人。 Note 2: The consideration will be paid to an accepting Shareholder less seller's ad valorem stamp duty. 附註2： 向接納股東支付的代價將扣除賣方從價印花稅。 For identification purposes only

僅供識別 THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the Offer, this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in ICO Group Limited, you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Offer Document to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s), licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s). The making of the Offer to an Overseas Shareholders may be affected by the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an Overseas Shareholders, you should inform yourself about and observe any applicable legal, tax and regulatory requirements in your own jurisdiction. If you wish to accept the Offer, it is your own responsibility to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in connection with the Offer, including obtaining any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required, or compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdiction. Any acceptance by you will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from you to the Offeror that the local laws and requirements have been complied with. You should consult your professional advisers if in doubt. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE The Offer is conditional. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Offer Document. To accept the Offer, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance and send this Form of Acceptance, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the number of Shares in respect of which you intend to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, to the receiving agent for the Offer, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong (the "Receiving Agent")", in an envelope marked "ICO Group Limited - Offer", as soon as possible and in any event no later than 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 23 March 2020, being the First Closing Date or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions of Appendix I to the Offer Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance. If you have any enquiries concerning administrative matters, such as dates, documentation and procedures relating to the Offer, you may contact the Receiving Agent at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong or at its hotline at (852) 2849 3399 during the period from Monday, 24 February 2020 to the Closing Date (both days inclusive) between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) from Mondays to Fridays (other than public holidays). Only administrative matters will be answered and no information or other advice relating to the Offer will be given. FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER To: The Offeror and Head & Shoulders Securities My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance (whether or not this Form of Acceptance is dated), which shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, shall constitute: my/our acceptance of the Offer made by Head & Shoulders Securities for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Offer Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance; my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Head & Shoulders Securities and/or any of their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer after deducting the sellers' ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of shareholders of ICO Group Limited as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the later of (i) the date of on which the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional in all respects and (ii) the date of receipt of the duly completed Form of Acceptance and all the relevant documents by the Receiving Agent to render such acceptance complete and valid;

(Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholders or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.)

Address: (in BLOCK CAPITALS) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ if applicable, my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Head & Shoulders Securities and/or the Receiving Agent and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Shares to be sold by me/us under the Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance; my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Head & Shoulders Securities and/or the Receiving Agent and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute any document on my/our behalf including without limitation to insert a date on this Form of Acceptance or, if I/we or any other person shall have inserted a date, to delete such date and insert another date, and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of vesting in the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct my/our Shares tendered for acceptance of the Offer; my/our understanding that my/our execution of this Form of Acceptance shall be deemed to constitute acceptance of the Offer on and subject to the terms set out or referred to in the Offer Document and this Form of Acceptance, including any revision or extension of the terms of the Offer, in the case of any revision, where the Offer is revised and the consideration offered under such revised Offer does not represent on such date (on such basis as the Offeror may consider appropriate) a reduction in the value of the Offer in its original or any previously revised form(s). Also my/our instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or the Receiving Agent or their respective agent(s) or such person(s) as any of them may direct for the purpose, to accept any such revised Offer on my/our behalf and to execute on my/ our behalf and in my/our name all such further documents (if any) as may be required to give effect to such acceptance; my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Shares tendered for acceptance under the Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct (i) with all rights attached thereto as at the Despatch Date or subsequently attached thereto, including the right to receive in full all distributions declared, made or paid, if any, by reference to a record date which is on or after the Despatch Date; and (ii) free from all rights of pre-emption, options, liens, claims, equities, charges, encumbrances and third party rights; my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or Head & Shoulders Securities and/or any of their respective agents or such person or persons as it/they may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein; and my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Head & Shoulders Securities and/or any of their respective agent(s) to collect from the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Shares due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against surrender of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us, and to deliver the same to the Receiving Agent and to authorize and instruct the Receiving Agent to hold such share certificate(s) subject to the terms of the Offer as if it/they were share certificate(s) delivered to the Receiving Agent together with this Form of Acceptance. I/We understand that acceptance of the Offer by me/us will constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and Head & Shoulders Securities that the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance will be sold (i) with all rights attached thereto as at the Despatch Date or subsequently attached thereto, including the right to receive in full all distributions declared, made or paid, if any, by reference to a record date which is on or after the Despatch Date; and (ii) free from all rights of pre-emption, options, liens, claims, equities, charges, encumbrances and third party rights. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorize and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities in respect thereof), together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(b) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of Shareholders of ICO Group Limited. Note: Where I/we have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) has/have been collected by any of the Offeror and/or Head & Shoulders Securities and/or the Receiving Agent and/or their respective agent(s) from the Registrar on my/our behalf, I/we will be sent such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s). I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole or part of my/our holding of Share which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any form(s) of acceptance and transfer, share certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk. I/We warrant and represent to each of the Offeror and/or Head & Shoulders Securities and/or the Receiving Agent and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct that I am/we are the registered Shareholder(s) of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Shares (together with all rights attaching thereto as at the Despatch Date or subsequently attaching thereto, including the right to receive in full all distributions declared, made or paid, if any, by reference to a record date which is on or after the Despatch Date, and free from all rights of pre-emption, options, liens, claims, equities, charges, encumbrances and third party rights) to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer. I/We warrant to the Offeror and Head & Shoulders Securities that I/we have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws where my/our address is located as set out in the register of Shareholders of ICO Group Limited to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof; and that I/we have observed all the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection with such acceptance, including obtaining any government, exchange control or other consent which may be required; and that I/we have complied with any other necessary formality and payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws. I/We warrant to the Offeror and Head & Shoulders Securities that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or cancellation or other taxes and duties due payable by me/us in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of Shareholders of ICO Group Limited in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Offer Document and this Form of Acceptance, all the acceptance, instructions, authorisation and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional. I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. 本接納表格乃重要文件，請即處理。 如 閣下對要約、本接納表格任何方面或應採取的行動有任何疑問，應諮詢持牌證券交易商或其他註冊證券機構、銀行經理、律師、專業會計師或其他專業 顧問。 閣下如已將名下揚科集團有限公司股份全部售出或轉讓，應立即將本接納表格及隨附之要約文件送交買主或承讓人、經手買賣之持牌證券交易商或註冊證券 機構或其他代理人，以便轉交予買主或承讓人。 向海外股東提出要約，或會受有關司法權區之法律及法規影響。倘 閣下為海外股東，則應自行了解並遵守 閣下所在司法權區之任何適用法律、稅務及法規 規定。倘 閣下有意接納要約，則有責任自行確保全面遵守與要約有關的所有相關司法權區之法例，包括取得任何可能需要之政府、外匯管制或其他同意或遵 守其他必要之手續，並支付該等司法權區之任何發行、轉讓或其他應付稅項。 閣下接納要約將被視為構成 閣下對要約人表明及作出保證，表示 閣下已遵 守當地法律及規定。倘 閣下有任何疑問，務請徵詢專業意見。 如何填寫本接納表格 要約為有條件。本接納表格應與隨附之要約文件一併閱讀。 閣下如欲接納要約，應填妥並簽署本接納表格，並在實際可行情況下盡早將本表格連同 閣下有意接納要約之股份數目之相關股票及╱或過戶收據及╱或任何 其他所有權文件（及╱或任何就此所需之可信納之彌償保證），以郵遞或以人手遞交方式送交要約的接收代理人聯合證券登記有限公司，地址為香港北角英皇 道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室（「接收代理人」），並於信封上註明「揚科集團有限公司- 要約」，盡快並在任何情況下不得遲於二零二零年三月二十三日 （星期一（）即首次截止日期）下午四時正（香港時間（）或要約人可能決定並按《收購守則》公佈之較後時間及╱或日期）。要約文件附錄一之條文已納入本接納表格並 成為其中部份。 閣下如對與要約有關之行政事項，例如日期、文件及程序有任何查詢，請於二零二零年二月二十四日（星期一）至截止日期期間（首尾兩天包括在內）於星期一至星 期五（公眾假期除外），上午九時正至下午四時正（香港時間）聯絡接收代理人，地址為香港北角英皇道338號華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室，或致電其熱線(852)2849 3399 。僅有關行政事宜之查詢將獲回覆且將不會提供有關要約之資料或其他建議。 要約之接納表格 致： 要約人及聯合證券 1. 本人╱吾等簽立本接納表格（不論該表格有否已註明日期）對本人╱吾等之繼承人及受讓人具約束力，並構成： 本人 ╱ 吾等按要約文件及本表格所述代價及條款與條件並受其規限，就本接納表格所列明之股份數目，接納由聯合證券為及代表要約人提出 並載於要約文件中之要約； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人及 ╱ 或聯合證券及 ╱ 或任何彼等各自之代理人以平郵方式將本人 ╱ 吾等根據要約之條款應得之現金 代價（扣除本人 ╱ 吾等就本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約應付之賣方從價印花稅），以「不得轉讓 - 只准入抬頭人賬戶」方式劃線開出支票予本人 ╱ 吾等， 然後儘早惟無論如何將不遲於 (i) 要約在各方面已成為或已宣佈成為無條件當日及 (ii) 接收代理人收到填妥的接納表格及所有相關文件使有關接 納完成及有效當日（以較遲者為準）起計七 (7) 個營業日內，按下述地址寄予以下人士，或如並無於下欄填上姓名及地址，則按揚科集團有限公司 股東名冊所示登記地址寄予本人或吾等當中名列首位者（如屬聯名登記股東），郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等承擔； （倘收取支票之人士並非登記股東或名列首位之聯名登記股東，則請在本欄填上接收支票人士之姓名及地址。） 姓名：（請用正楷填寫） _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 地址：（請用正楷填寫） _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 倘適用，本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人及 ╱ 或聯合證券及 ╱ 或接收代理人及 ╱ 或彼等任何一方就此可能指定之一名或多名有關人 士，代表本人 ╱ 吾等訂立及簽立依據香港法例第 117 章印花稅條例規定本人 ╱ 吾等作為根據要約出售股份之賣方須訂立及簽立之成交單據，並 按該條例之規定安排該單據加蓋印花及安排在本接納表格背書證明； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人及 ╱ 或聯合證券及 ╱ 或接收代理人及 ╱ 或彼等任何一方可能指定之一名或多名有關人士，代表本人 ╱ 吾等填妥、修訂及簽立任何文件，包括但不限於在本接納表格填上日期，或如本人 ╱ 吾等或任何其他人士已填上日期，則刪去該日期，然後填 上另一日期，以及採取任何其他必需或權宜之行動，使本人 ╱ 吾等就接納要約而提呈之股份轉歸要約人（或彼等任何一方）或彼等 ╱ 其指定之有 關人士所有； 本人 ╱ 吾等明白本人 ╱ 吾等簽署本接納表格即被視作構成根據及遵守要約文件及本接納表格所載或所指之條款（包括該要約之條款之任何修訂 或延長）接納要約，而就任何修訂而言，如要約經修訂而該經修訂要約提呈之代價，並不代表要約之價值在該日（按要約人認為適當之基準）較 原訂或任何原先經修訂形式之價值減少。同時，本人 ╱ 吾等指示及授權要約人及 ╱ 或接收代理人或彼等各自之代理或彼等任何一方可能就此 指定之人士，各自代表本人 ╱ 吾等接納任何此等經修訂之要約及代表本人 ╱ 吾等以本人 ╱ 吾等之名義簽署所有該等進一步文件（如有）以使此 項接納有效； 本人 ╱ 吾等承諾透過進一步確保於必要或合宜時簽立其他文件及辦理有關其他行動及事項，以將本人 ╱ 吾等根據要約就接納而提呈之股份轉 讓予要約人或其任何一方可能指定之一名或多名有關人士，該等要約股份 (i) 連同於寄發日期或之後附帶之所有權利，包括悉數收取參考於寄 發日期或之後的某個記錄日期宣派、作出或派發的全部分派（如有）之權利；及 (ii) 並無附帶所有優先認購權、購股權、留置權、申索權、衡平 權、質押、產權負擔及第三方權利； 本人 ╱ 吾等同意追認要約人及 ╱ 或聯合證券及 ╱ 或任何彼等任何一方各自之代理人或彼等 ╱ 其可能指定之一名或多名有關人士於行使本表格 所載任何權利時可能作出或進行之各種行動或事宜；及 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人及 ╱ 或聯合證券及 ╱ 或彼等任何一方各自之代理人，代表本人 ╱ 吾等憑隨附經本人 ╱ 吾等正式簽署 之過戶收據及 ╱ 或任何其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或有關可信納之彌償保證）向過戶處領取本人 ╱ 吾等就股份應獲發之股票，並將有關股票送交接 收代理人，且授權及指示接收代理人根據要約之條款持有該等股票，猶如該（等）股票已連同本接納表格一併送交接收代理人。 本人 ╱ 吾等明白，本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約將構成本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及聯合證券保證，本接納表格所註明的股份數目將 (i) 連同於寄發日期或之後附帶之 所有權利一併出售，包括悉數收取參考於寄發日期或之後的某個記錄日期宣派、作出或派發的全部分派（如有）之權利；及 (ii) 並無附帶所有優先認購權、 購股權、留置權、申索權、衡平權、質押、產權負擔及第三方權利。 倘按要約之條款本人 ╱ 吾等之接納屬無效或被視為無效，則上文第 1 段所載之所有指示、授權及承諾均會失效。在此情況下，本人 ╱ 吾等授權並懇 請 閣下將本人 ╱ 吾等之股票及 ╱ 或過戶收據及 ╱ 或其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或有關可信納之彌償保證）連同已正式註銷之本接納表格以平郵方式一併寄 予上文第 1(b) 段所列之人士及地址，或如未有列明姓名及地址，則按揚科集團有限公司股東名冊所示登記地址寄予本人或吾等當中名列首位者（如為聯 名登記股東），郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等承擔。

附註： 倘本人 ╱ 吾等交出一份或以上過戶收據，而要約人及 ╱ 或聯合證券及 ╱ 或接收代理人及 ╱ 或彼等各自之代理人已代表本人 ╱ 吾等從過戶處領取有關股票， 則該（等）股票而非過戶收據將發還予本人 ╱ 吾等。 本人 ╱ 吾等茲附上本人 ╱ 吾等持有之全部或部份股份之相關股票及 ╱ 或過戶收據及 ╱ 或其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或任何就此所需之可信納之彌償保證）， 由 閣下按要約之條款及條件予以保存。本人 ╱ 吾等明白任何交回之接納及過戶表格、股票、過戶收據及 ╱ 或其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或就此所需之可信 納之彌償保證）概不獲發收據。本人 ╱ 吾等亦了解所有文件將以平郵寄發，一切郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等承擔。 本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及 ╱ 或聯合證券及 ╱ 或接收代理人及 ╱ 或彼等任何一方就此可能指定之一名或多名有關人士各自作出聲明及保證，本人 ╱ 吾等為 本接納表格指定股份數目之登記股東，而本人 ╱ 吾等擁有全部權利、權力及權限，透過接納要約之方式向要約人出售及轉讓本人 ╱ 吾等所持股份之所 有權及擁有權（連同於寄發日期或之後附帶之所有權利，包括收取於寄發日期或之後宣派、作出或支付之全部分派（如有）之權利，及不附帶所有優先 認購權、購股權、留置權、申索權、衡平權、質押、產權負擔及第三方權利）。 本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及聯合證券保證，本人 ╱ 吾等已遵照本人 ╱ 吾等於揚科集團有限公司股東名冊載列之地址所在地之所有適用法律及根據該等法律 獲准接收及接納要約及其任何修訂；並且本人 ╱ 吾等已遵照與接納有關的相關司法權區所有適用法律及法規（包括取得任何可能需要的政府、外匯管 制或其他同意）；及本人 ╱ 吾等已遵守任何其他必要的手續及已支付任何於該司法權區的發行、轉讓或其他應付的稅項，而且該接納根據所有適用法 律為有效及具約束力。 本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及聯合證券保證，本人 ╱ 吾等須就支付本人 ╱ 吾等於揚科集團有限公司股東名冊所示地址所在司法權區就本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約應 付之任何轉讓費或註銷費或其他應付稅項或徵費承擔全部責任。 本人 ╱ 吾等確認，除要約文件及本接納表格明文規定外，所有接納、指示、授權及承諾均為不可撤回及為無條件。 9. 本人╱吾等確認本人╱吾等通過接納要約向要約人出售的股份將以要約人或其代理人之名義登記。 PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statements The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on 20 December 1996. This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, Head & Shoulders Securities and the Receiving Agent and in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. Reasons for the collection of your personal data

To accept the Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the Offer. It is important that you should inform the Offer, Head & Shoulders Securities and/or the Receiving Agent immediately of any inaccuracies in the data supplied. Purposes

The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing your acceptance and verification or compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Offer Document;

registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name(s);

maintaining or updating the register of Shareholders of the Shares;

conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information;

distributing communications from the Offeror and/or its holding companies or subsidiaries or their agents such as Head & Shoulders Securities and the Receiving Agent;

compiling statistical code information and profiles of Shareholders;

establishing benefit entitlements of the Shareholders;

making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims and entitlements;

any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, Head & Shoulders Securities or the Receiving Agent

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above; and to enable the Offeror and/or Head & Shoulders Securities to discharge its obligations to the Shareholders and/or under applicable laws and regulations, and other purpose to which the Shareholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of. Transfer of personal data

The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror, Head & Shoulders Securities and the Receiving Agent may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: the Offeror, its subsidiaries or holding companies and/or their agent(s) such as Head & Shoulders Securities and the Receiving Agent;

any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, Head & Shoulders Securities or the Receiving Agent, in connection with the operation of its business;

the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any regulatory or governmental bodies;

any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institution in securities; and

any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, Head & Shoulders Securities or the Receiving Agent considers to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances. Access and correction of personal data

The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, Head & Shoulders Securities or the Receiving Agent holds your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror, Head & Shoulders Securities and the Receiving Agent have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Head & Shoulders Securities or the Receiving Agent (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE 個人資料 收集個人資料聲明 香港法例第486章個人資料（私隱）條例（「該條例」）的主要條文已於一九 九六年十二月二十日在香港生效。本收集個人資料聲明旨在知會 閣下 有關要約人、聯合證券、接收代理人及有關個人資料及該條例的政策及 慣例。 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

如接納股份要約， 閣下須提供所需的個人資料，倘 閣下未能 提供所需資料，則可能導致 閣下的接納申請被拒或受到延誤。 這亦可能妨礙或延遲寄發 閣下根據要約應得的代價。如所提供 的資料不準確， 閣下須即時知會要約人、聯合證券及 ╱ 或接收 代理人。 用途

閣下於本接納表格提供之個人資料可能會用作、持有及 ╱ 或保存 （以任何方式）作下列用途： 處理 閣下之接納申請及核實或遵循本接納表格及要約 文件載列條款及申請程序；

登記以 閣下名義的股份轉讓；

保存或更新股份之股東名冊；

核實或協助核實簽名，以及進行任何其他資料核實或交 換；

自要約人及 ╱ 或其控股公司或附屬公司或其代理人（例如 聯合證券及接收代理人）收取通訊；

或其控股公司或附屬公司或其代理人（例如 聯合證券及接收代理人）收取通訊； 編製統計代碼資料及股東資料；

確立股東之獲益權利；

按法例、規則或規定（無論法定或非法定規定）作出披露；

披露有關資料以方便進行權益申索；

有關要約人、聯合證券或接收代理人業務的任何其他用 途；

有關上文所述任何其他附帶或關連用途；及 令要約人及 ╱ 或聯合證券得以履行其對於股東及 ╱ 或適 用法例及法規項下之責任，以及股份持有人不時同意或 知悉的其他用途。 轉交個人資料

本接納表格提供的個人資料將作為機密資料妥當保存，但要約 人、聯合證券及接收代理人為達致上述任何用途，可能作出必需 的查詢，以確認個人資料的準確性，彼等尤其可能披露、獲取或 轉交（無論在香港或香港以外地區）該等個人資料予下列任何及 所有個人及實體，或自下列任何及所有個人及實體披露、獲取或 轉交（無論在香港或香港以外地區）該等個人資料： 要約人、其附屬公司或控股公司及 ╱ 或其代理，例如聯合 證券及接收代理人；

或其代理，例如聯合 證券及接收代理人； 為要約人、聯合證券或接收代理人的業務經營提供行政、 電訊、電腦、付款或其他服務的代理、承包商或第三方服 務供應商；

聯交所、證監會及任何監管或政府機構；

與 閣下進行交易或建議進行交易的任何其他個人或機 構，例如 閣下之銀行、律師、會計師或持牌證券交易商 或註冊證券機構；及

要約人、聯合證券或接收代理人認為必需或適當情況下 的任何其他個人或機構。 獲取及更正個人資料

根據該條例之規定， 閣下有權確認要約人、聯合證券或接收代 理人是否持有 閣下的個人資料，並獲取該資料副本，以及更正 錯誤資料。依據該條例的規定，要約人、聯合證券及接收代理人 可就獲取任何數據的請求收取合理的手續費。獲取資料或更正 資料或獲取有關政策及慣例及所持資料類型的資料的所有請求， 須提交要約人、聯合證券或接收代理人（視情況而定）。 閣下一經簽署本接納表格即表示同意上述所有條款 Attachments Original document

